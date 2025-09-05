Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute Hosts Men’s Health Fair on September 27 to Combat Rising Prostate Cancer Rates in Virginia

With nearly 1 in 5 men showing abnormal results at past screenings, Hampton Proton expands outreach with a bold new PSA campaign to drive awareness and attendance.

HAMPTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute (Hampton Proton) will host its Fourth Annual Prostate Cancer and Men's Health Awareness Fair on Saturday, September 27, 2025, offering accessible prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, digital rectal exams (DREs), and health education to men across Coastal Virginia.

The urgency is clear: according to the Virginia Department of Health, prostate cancer is the second-most diagnosed cancer in Virginia, with one man in the U.S. diagnosed every two minutes — and one dying from it every 15 minutes (ZERO Prostate Cancer). Yet when detected early, the disease is more than 99% curable.

"This health fair saves lives," said Scott Berry, Executive Director at Hampton Proton. "Over the past three years, nearly 20% of men screened here received abnormal results, underscoring the critical need for early detection. We want men to know: if you come, you could be protecting your future, your health, and your family."

PSA 4 PSA: A Marketing Push for a Life-Saving Cause



To broaden the reach of this year's fair, Hampton Proton launched the "Men Get Checked: PSA 4 PSA" campaign — a series of digital public service announcements featuring mayors, athletes, university leaders, pastors, and medical experts across Coastal Virginia.



These leaders are using their platforms to invite men to the September 27 fair and to normalize the conversation around prostate cancer screening.

Featured voices include:

Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams ( USA , Ret.), President of Hampton University

( , Ret.), President of Mayor Phillip Jones , Newport News

, Mayor Jimmy Gray , Hampton

, Trenton Boykin , Hampton University Head Football Coach

, Head Football Coach Wali Rainer , former NFL linebacker, Cleveland Browns

, former NFL linebacker, Dr. Christopher Sinesi , Medical Director, Hampton Proton

, Medical Director, Hampton Proton Dr. William R. Harvey , Founder of Hampton Proton

, Founder of Hampton Proton Charlie Hill , President & Co-Founder, Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum

"This campaign isn't about celebrity," said Tiffany Velez Rodgers, Director of Marketing at Hampton Proton. "It's about using trusted community voices to amplify one powerful call to action: get screened."

A National Conversation, a Local Call to Action



Prostate cancer has been thrust into the national spotlight in recent years as more public figures disclose their diagnoses — from President Joe Biden and NBA legend Alonzo Mourning to NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, NBA champion Dwyane Wade, and ESPN's Jay Harris.

"These announcements remind us that prostate cancer doesn't discriminate," Rodgers added. "Our health fair provides the access and education that can change outcomes for the men right here in Coastal Virginia."

Event Details



What: Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute's 4th Annual Prostate Cancer & Men's Health Awareness Fair



When: Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



Where: Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute, Hampton, Va.



Partners: Sentara Healthcare and Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum

About Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute



The Hampton University Proton Cancer Institute (Hampton Proton) is one of the nation's leading proton therapy and cancer research centers. Established as the eighth such center in the country and the only one owned and operated by a historically Black college and university (HBCU), Hampton Proton provides advanced cancer care, research, and advocacy with a focus on access and equity.

For more information or to register for screenings, visit hamptonproton.org.



Follow @HamptonProton on social media and share the message using #PSA4PSA.

