Hamamatsu and AIxMed Announce Collaboration to Evaluate ScanPilot Integration in Cytology Research Workflows

The collaboration will allow interoperability between ScanPilot™ and NanoZoomer® scanners for technical image-quality assessment and autonomous rescanning in cytology.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamamatsu Corporation and AIxMed, a developer of software for digital cytology workflows, today announced a technical collaboration to evaluate the integration of AIxMed's ScanPilot™ with selected Hamamatsu NanoZoomer® whole-slide scanner configurations for research and development workflows. ScanPilot analyzes digitized cytology slide images for predefined technical image-quality characteristics, identifies regions that may benefit from improved focus, and can propose focal points and rescan parameters for compatible configurations.

ScanPilot™ is designed to support technical image-quality assessment and scan workflow optimization for digitized cytology slides. The software identifies blurry or out-of-focus regions and proposes focal points and scanning parameters for automatic rescanning.

"We are pleased to partner with AIxMed and add their expertise in cytology AI and workflow automation to our growing portfolio of digital solutions," said Robert Moody, Strategic Manager of Digital Pathology at Hamamatsu. "This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to integrating valuable capabilities that address the specific needs of our diverse customer base. Together, we will bring a differentiated urine cytology research workflow focused on improved image-quality and scan workflow automation."

"Cytology scanning still requires substantial manual quality checks, focus-point placement, and rescanning in many laboratories," said Samuel Chen, CEO of AIxMed. "ScanPilot™ is designed to support automation of those repetitive technical steps. Our current evaluations are focused on characterizing workflow performance across defined slide types and supported scanner configurations. We are excited to work with Hamamatsu to bring this capability to cytology digitization workflows."

ScanPilot™ is available for select NanoZoomer scanner configurations. Availability and permitted uses vary by jurisdiction and scanner configuration. To learn more, please visit www.aixmed.com.

NanoZoomer is a registered trademark of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

About AIxMed Inc.

Founded in 2018, AIxMed develops software-based solutions for digital cytology spanning image acquisition, workflow automation, and AI-assisted analysis. ScanPilot is designed to support image-quality assessment and scan profile optimization for cytology workflows. AIxMed also develops application-specific cytology AI, including AIxURO™, an AI-assisted urinary cytology application. In the United States, AIxURO is for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Learn more at www.aixmed.com.

About Hamamatsu Corporation

Hamamatsu Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. in Japan. Hamamatsu is a global leader in the design and manufacture of photonics devices, including advanced imaging detectors. Our optical sensors, light sources, cameras, imaging systems, and measurement and analysis systems deliver critical photonics components for a broad range of demanding applications and markets. For more than two decades, our NanoZoomer series of digital scanners has been a pioneering solution in whole slide imaging scanner technology for pathology research. For more information, visit www.nanozoomer.com.

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SOURCE AIxMed, Inc.