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Halia Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies targeting inflammasome-driven disease biology, today announced that the Company plans to present at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, in New York City.

The Genetic Resilience Company

David Bearss, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Halia Therapeutics, will present an overview of the company's strategy, platform, and clinical programs on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, from 1:05-1:40 pm ET.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Lehi, Utah, developing first-in-class therapies that target inflammasome-driven disease biology. The company focuses on addressing significant unmet needs in hematologic diseases through novel mechanisms designed to target the root causes of inflammation-driven pathology. Halia's lead program, ofirnoflast, is being developed for lower-risk MDS and other hematologic diseases driven by NLRP3 inflammasome biology. Its broader pipeline is grounded in human genetic resilience and precision medicine. For more information, visit www.haliatx.com.

Investor Contact

Leigh Salvo

New Street Investor Relations

leigh@newstreetir.com

Media Contact

Taylor Avei, Head of Business Development

Halia Therapeutics

tavei@haliatx.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halia-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-24th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302873282.html

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics

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