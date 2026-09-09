Halia Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies targeting inflammasome-driven disease biology, today announced that the Company plans to present at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, in New York City.

David Bearss, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Halia Therapeutics, will present an overview of the company's strategy, platform, and clinical programs on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, from 1:05-1:40 pm ET.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Lehi, Utah, developing first-in-class therapies that target inflammasome-driven disease biology. The company focuses on addressing significant unmet needs in hematologic diseases through novel mechanisms designed to target the root causes of inflammation-driven pathology. Halia's lead program, ofirnoflast, is being developed for lower-risk MDS and other hematologic diseases driven by NLRP3 inflammasome biology. Its broader pipeline is grounded in human genetic resilience and precision medicine. For more information, visit www.haliatx.com.

Investor Contact



Leigh Salvo



New Street Investor Relations



leigh@newstreetir.com

Media Contact



Taylor Avei, Head of Business Development



Halia Therapeutics



tavei@haliatx.com

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SOURCE Halia Therapeutics