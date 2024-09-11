Halia Therapeutics to Present an Update on Phase II Clinical Trial Data of HT-6184 at the 6th Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit

Dr. David J. Bearss , CEO, will present data from the Phase II study evaluating the efficacy of HT-6184 on post-procedural inflammatory and pain responses on Thursday, September 12, 2024

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc. (Halia), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics, will present results from Halia’s completed Phase II randomized, single-dose, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group clinical study (NCT06241742) evaluating the efficacy of HT-6184 in post-procedural inflammatory and pain responses at the upcoming 6th Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit taking place September 10-12, 2024, in Boston, MA.

HT-6184 is a first-in-class, selective, and orally bioavailable inhibitor of the NEK7/NLRP3 inflammasome. Halia’s investigational drug is designed to improve patients’ lives by targeting chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

Presentation Details:

Leveraging Inflammatory-Induced Pain as an Innovative & Alternative Endpoint for a Time-Effective Measurement of Therapeutic Benefit

Date: September 12, 2024

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Presenter: David J. Bearss, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Halia Therapeutics

Session: From Biomarkers to Endpoint & Even Clinical Trial Design: Innovations in Clinical Development Strategies to Advance Inflammasome Therapeutics

Dr. Bearss will also participate in the panel discussion: ‘What are the Future Directions of the Inflammasome Therapeutics Landscape? A Glimpse into the Next 5 Years’ which will take place on September 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Inflammasome Therapeutics Summit is an annual event focused on advancing the development of inflammasome-targeting therapies. This summit gathers biopharma professionals and top academics in the field to offer exclusive clinical insights as well as to discuss the latest advancements in inflammasome research.

To view the full agenda, please visit https://inflammasome-therapeutics.com/program/agenda/.

About HT-6184 Clinical Trial to Reduce Inflammation and Pain

The clinical trial (NCT06241742) is a Phase II randomized, single-dose, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel-group study designed to evaluate the ability of HT-6184 to attenuate diagnostic biomarkers of post-procedure acute inflammation and manage pain following third molar extraction. Subjects were given a single oral dose of HT-6184 or placebo before oral surgery to remove their third molar teeth and were monitored for safety and to rate their pain intensity and for biomarkers of post-procedure acute inflammation after surgery. The study was conducted at CenExcel JBR in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About the Post Procedural Inflammatory Response

Globally, over 300 million major surgical procedures are performed each year1. Many of these surgeries lead to inflammatory responses that complicate recovery and lead to acute pain and loss of productivity for patients recovering from the surgery.

About NLRP3

NLRP3, an innate immune sensor, is activated in response to various pathogenic and sterile stimuli. Activation of NLRP3 triggers the release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 and induces a lytic cell death process called pyroptosis. These processes lead to systemic chronic inflammation. Halia scientists and our collaborators have shown that HT-6184 inhibition of NLRP3 in preclinical models prevents the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes its disassembly once formed, thereby inhibiting the production and release of IL-1β and IL-18. Persistent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is thought to drive the onset and progression of many conditions, including fibrotic, dermatological, and auto-inflammatory diseases. Significant neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis are also driven by NLRP3 activation.

About HT-6184

HT-6184 represents an innovative approach as it is the first drug candidate to target the protein NEK7 through an allosteric mechanism. NEK7 is an essential component of the NLRP3 inflammasome and is critical for its assembly and the maintenance of NLRP3 activity. In preclinical models, Halia has shown that inhibiting the ability of NEK7 to bind to NLRP3 leads to a disruption in the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome complex, thereby inhibiting the signaling from the inflammasome and reducing the inflammatory response. Preclinical models also showed that in addition to disrupting the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, HT-6184 promotes the disassembly of the inflammasome once activated (Halia unpublished data).

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients’ lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia’s lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase I study () evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects and has also completed a Phase II trial evaluating the efficacy of HT-6184 on post-procedure diagnostic biomarkers of inflammation and pain (). Halia is currently undergoing a Phase II trial investigating the efficacy of HT-6184 for the treatment of lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS).

The company’s headquarters are in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

