Halia CEO David Bearss, Ph.D., to Present and Participate in Panel Discussion at Obesity Innovation Therapeutics Summit 2024

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc. (Halia), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing innovative treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced that David J. Bearss, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics, will present cutting-edge data on oral obesity therapeutics at the upcoming Obesity Innovation Therapeutics Summit. The conference will be held in San Diego, December 10-12, 2024. In addition, Dr. Bearss will also participate in a panel discussion addressing supply chain challenges in the obesity therapeutics landscape.

The Obesity Innovation Therapeutics Summit highlights groundbreaking advancements in obesity treatment, including novel mechanisms of action, combination therapies, and strategies to enhance efficacy, durability, and muscle preservation.

Presentation Details:

Patient-Centric Development: Exploring Oral Obesity Therapeutics to Move Away from Injectable Peptides

December 11, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Presenter: David J. Bearss, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Halia Therapeutics

Panel Details:

The Obesity Race on the Manufacturing Floor – Exploring Supply Challenges with Innovations in Discovery

December 11, 2024

Time: 2:40 p.m. PT

Panelists:

David J. Bearss , Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO, Halia Therapeutics

Feng Liu , Executive Director, Research & Development, Regor Pharmaceuticals

Adam Mendelsohn , Chief Executive Officer, Vivani Medical

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is transforming the treatment landscape for chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases with a pipeline of groundbreaking therapeutics. The company’s programs target NEK7 and LRRK2, key drivers of inflammation and cellular dysfunction. Halia’s lead candidate, HT-6184—a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor—has demonstrated safety and tolerability in Phase I trials (NCT05447546) with single and multiple escalating oral doses in healthy volunteers. It is now being evaluated in two Phase II studies: one assessing its efficacy in treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and another exploring its role in mitigating post-procedural inflammation and pain (NCT06241742). Halia recently initiated a Phase I trial for HT-4253, an innovative LRRK2 inhibitor targeting neurodegenerative diseases, in healthy volunteers (NCT06537817).

Based in Lehi, Utah, Halia Therapeutics is dedicated to advancing patient care through science-driven innovation. Learn more at www.haliatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

