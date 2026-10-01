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Press Releases

Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results: November 5, 2026

September 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish second quarter fiscal year 2027 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, November 5, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on November 5, 2026.

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q2 2027 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kf8g7up6 

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on November 5, 2026 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our Apheresis business features proprietary technologies designed to enhance safety, yield, donor satisfaction and operational efficiency for plasma and blood collectors around the world. Our MedSurg business offers Blood Management Technologies to help inform treatment decisions and optimize the management of blood products, and Interventional Technologies, including advanced vascular closure systems and sensor-guided technologies, designed to drive procedural effectiveness and elevate the patient experience. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:



Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury     

David Trenk, Sr. Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763                                                                                         

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com                                   

david.trenk@haemonetics.com





Media Contact:



Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications



(781) 356-9776



josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com



 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2027-results-november-5-2026-302894803.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

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