Haemonetics Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Available on Investor Relations Website

Financial release and supplemental presentation accessible online

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2026, which ended March 28, 2026, are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.haemonetics.com.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 7, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 7, 2026 and will remain accessible for one year via the webcast link above.

Earnings Materials:



Haemonetics has also posted the following materials on its Investor Relations website, which will be referenced during the conference call and webcast:

ABOUT HAEMONETICS



Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:



Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury



(781) 356-9763



olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations



(203) 733-4987



david.trenk@haemonetics.com

Media Contact:



Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications



(781) 356-9776



josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

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SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation