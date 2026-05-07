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Haemonetics Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Available on Investor Relations Website

May 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

Financial release and supplemental presentation accessible online

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2026, which ended March 28, 2026, are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.haemonetics.com.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 7, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

  • Registration: Click here to register. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and a personalized PIN. While not required, joining 10 minutes prior to the event start time is recommended.
  • Live webcast: Access here or through the Investor Relations section of the Haemonetics website.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 7, 2026 and will remain accessible for one year via the webcast link above.

Earnings Materials:

Haemonetics has also posted the following materials on its Investor Relations website, which will be referenced during the conference call and webcast:

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.        

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury

(781) 356-9763

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com 

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(203) 733-4987

david.trenk@haemonetics.com                                                                                

Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications 

(781) 356-9776

josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-fiscal-2026-financial-results-available-on-investor-relations-website-302764893.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

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