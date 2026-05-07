Haemonetics Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Available on Investor Relations Website

Financial release and supplemental presentation accessible online
BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal year 2026, which ended March 28, 2026, are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.haemonetics.com.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 7, 2026.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
- Registration: Click here to register. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and a personalized PIN. While not required, joining 10 minutes prior to the event start time is recommended.
- Live webcast: Access here or through the Investor Relations section of the Haemonetics website.
A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on May 7, 2026 and will remain accessible for one year via the webcast link above.
Earnings Materials:
Haemonetics has also posted the following materials on its Investor Relations website, which will be referenced during the conference call and webcast:
- Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release
- Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Supplemental Earnings Presentation
ABOUT HAEMONETICS
Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
Investor Contacts:
Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury
(781) 356-9763
olga.guyette@haemonetics.com
David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(203) 733-4987
david.trenk@haemonetics.com
Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com
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SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation