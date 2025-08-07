Haemonetics 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2026, which ended June 28, 2025, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 7, 2025. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

Teleconference link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb1de2bd7b8ba4267b7bc38da4e4008c7

Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website or via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wv7zkgdh

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, a link to which is available below.

Direct link to 1Q FY26 Earnings Release:



https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/078498e0-b75c-4cd4-94fb-93730b3b1c70

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS



Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts: Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations (781) 356-9763 (203) 733-4987 olga.guyette@haemonetics.com david.trenk@haemonetics.com







Media Contact: Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications



(781) 356-9776



josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com





View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-1st-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-earnings-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-302523396.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation