Haemonetics 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

August 7, 2025 | 
Financial release accessible online

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2026, which ended June 28, 2025, are available on its Investor Relations website.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 7, 2025. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, a link to which is available below.

Direct link to 1Q FY26 Earnings Release:

https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/078498e0-b75c-4cd4-94fb-93730b3b1c70

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

ABOUT HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of health care. Our innovative solutions addressing critical medical needs include a suite of hospital technologies designed to advance standards of care and help enhance outcomes for patients; end-to-end plasma collection technologies to optimize operations for plasma centers; and products to enable blood centers to collect in-demand blood components. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Olga Guyette, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasury 

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations

(781) 356-9763

(203) 733-4987

olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

david.trenk@haemonetics.com





Media Contact:

Josh Gitelson, Sr. Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9776

josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com



