GW RhythmX Names Health Tech Veteran Tim Kostner Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Enterprise Precision Care Growth

Former Xsolis, WellSky and Cerner executive to lead growth as GW RhythmX scales its Precision Care platform and Patient Engagement solutions from a foundation of 150+ health systems to the broader healthcare market

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GW RhythmX, the industry's leading AI-native company revolutionizing care delivery and patient engagement while improving financial performance for health organizations, today announced the appointment of Tim Kostner as Chief Revenue Officer.

Kostner brings nearly three decades of healthcare technology leadership across health systems, payers and provider markets. He has held senior commercial leadership roles at Xsolis, WellSky and Cerner, where he built trusted customer partnerships, scaled high-performing growth organizations and led commercial strategy through major periods of healthcare transformation.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Kostner will lead Sales, Marketing and Customer Success for GW RhythmX as the company expands Enterprise Precision Care and Patient Engagement solutions to more patients, clinicians, nurses, care teams and health systems across the country.

"Tim is joining GW RhythmX at a defining moment for our company and for the market," said Deepthi Bathina, Founder and CEO of GW RhythmX. "Health systems are looking for a trusted enterprise partner that can help them move beyond fragmented tools and disconnected workflows toward more personalized, clinically grounded care across every setting from the clinic to the bedside to the home. Tim's experience building growth organizations and deep partnerships with health systems and payers will be instrumental as we scale Enterprise Precision Care and our Patient Engagement solutions."

Kostner most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Xsolis, where he led Sales, Marketing, Customer Success and Revenue Operations across health system and payer markets. Previously, he served as Chief Growth Officer at WellSky and spent more than two decades at Cerner in senior leadership roles across enterprise sales, client development and population health.

"GW RhythmX is positioned to help define the next major category in healthcare: Precision Care," said Tim Kostner, Chief Revenue Officer of GW RhythmX. "The company brings together trusted clinical intelligence, patient engagement and Smart Room solutions and care orchestration into one connected platform designed to help health systems deliver more personalized care at scale. I'm excited to join Deepthi and the GW RhythmX team at this important stage of growth."

GW RhythmX brings together Get Well's patient engagement and Smart Hospital solutions heritage with RhythmX's Precision Care platform to help health systems turn fragmented data and disconnected workflows into coordinated action across the entire patient journey.

About GW RhythmX

Get Well and RhythmX AI have merged to form GW RhythmX, defining a new category of AI-powered precision care and patient engagement. The company combines market-leading AI precision care technology with extensive trusted patient engagement leadership to help health systems deliver the right care, at the right time, through the right clinician and channel. Its solutions are deployed across more than 150 health systems, touching more than 85M patients including 8M U.S. military veterans. The company's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research, Fierce Healthcare, and AVIA Marketplace. A SymphonyAI Group company, GW RhythmX leverages various firm assets, including $1B+ in R&D investment, longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, 4.4 billion total annual claims, and 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 3,000 facilities globally.

Media contact: Christopher Gale (chris@galestrategies.com)

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SOURCE GW RhythmX