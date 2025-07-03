Guided Therapeutics Makes Initial Shipment to New Chinese Distribution Partner Hangzhou Dongye Medical Technology, Ltd.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:QB GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, announced that on June 27th that it made its first shipment of devices and single use components to Hangzhou Dongye Medical Technology Company, Ltd. (HDMT). This order is in addition to future shipments connected with a separate $700,000 purchase order executed earlier this year between HDMT and GTHP. Based on the June 27th shipment, GTHP will recognize an additional $117,462 in sales revenue for the second quarter of 2025. The first three devices from the new $700,000 order have been manufactured and tested, triggering a $70,000 payment from HDMT expected in July 2025. HDMT is in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, where it is the exclusive provider of gynecology products for 42 hospitals that perform approximately two million cervical cancer screenings annually.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments. The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics’ actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully described from time to time under the heading “Risk Factors” in Guided Therapeutics’ reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings.

Mark Faupel

Guided Therapeutics

770-242-8723