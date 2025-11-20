Guided Therapeutics Inks Initial $200,000 Deal with New Distribution Partner Yuanshuo Medical Instruments Corporation

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, announced it had completed an initial supply agreement with Yuanshuo Medical Instruments Corporation (YMIC). YMIC is headquartered in Jiangsu province, China and is licensed by the Chinese government to sell and distribute both Class II and Class III medical devices. According to the agreement, YMIC will initially purchase $200,000 worth of LuViva devices and single-use components. Additional orders are expected next year under a broader supply agreement currently under discussion. The new agreement with YMIC is in addition to the current agreement GTHP has with Hangzhou Dongye Medical Technology Company, Ltd. (HDMT) to provide them with 35 devices. HDMT is in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, where it is the exclusive provider of gynecology products for 42 hospitals that perform approximately two million cervical cancer screenings annually.

“We are pleased to add a new partner that is eager to obtain and distribute our products in Jiangsu province, where we expect LuViva to find cervical cancer earlier and improve outcomes for the 137 million women who live there,” said Mark Faupel, CEO of Guided Therapeutics.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

