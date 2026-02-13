Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE: GRDN) today announced that the company will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 2 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.guardianpharmacy.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible shortly after the event and will remain available for 90 days.

