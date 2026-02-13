SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference

February 12, 2026 | 
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE: GRDN) today announced that the company will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 2 at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.guardianpharmacy.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible shortly after the event and will remain available for 90 days.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services is one of the nation’s leading long-term care pharmacy services companies. Through its locally‑based business model, Guardian partners with long-term care facilities (“LTCFs”) to deliver medications and a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services designed to enhance care and improve adherence to drug regimens, helping to reduce the cost of care and improve clinical outcomes. With a growing network of more than 50 pharmacies nationwide, Guardian is dedicated to providing exceptional service to close to 204,000 residents (as of September 30, 2025).


