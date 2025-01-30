SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Guardant Health to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 20, 2025

January 30, 2025 | 
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after market close on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Company management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


Live audio of the webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay after the event.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Zarak Khurshid
investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:
Melissa Marasco
press@guardanthealth.com
+1 650-647-3711

