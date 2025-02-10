Guardant Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.





BTIG 12th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, UT

Hosting 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, February 11th and Wednesday, February 12th

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA

Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 4th at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Leerink Partners Global Health Conference in Miami, FL

Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 11th at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL

Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 12th at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the sessions on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.guardanthealth.com.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

