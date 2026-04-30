Guardant Health Announces Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration with Nuvalent to Develop Companion Diagnostics and Support Potential Commercialization of Targeted Cancer Therapies Using the Guardant Infinity™ Platform

Multi-year global collaboration will leverage Guardant’s tissue and liquid biopsy portfolio to support clinical development and companion diagnostic strategies

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer, to support the development and potential commercialization of Nuvalent’s oncology pipeline using the tissue and liquid offerings of the Guardant Infinity™ platform.

The collaboration reflects the growing importance of precision diagnostics in oncology drug development, where biomarker-driven approaches are increasingly essential for identifying appropriate patient populations, improving trial efficiency, and supporting regulatory approvals.

As key components of the collaboration, Guardant Health and Nuvalent plan to:

Utilize Guardant’s portfolio of tissue and liquid biopsy tests to support certain Nuvalent global clinical studies;

Evaluate opportunities to develop Guardant tissue and/or liquid biopsy assays as companion diagnostics (CDx) to support potential regulatory approvals of Nuvalent’s current investigational candidates; and,

Collaborate on the global commercialization of Nuvalent’s product candidates, if approved, and Guardant companion diagnostics across major global key markets.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for patients with cancer, designed to overcome the limitations of existing therapies for clinically proven kinase targets. Leveraging deep expertise in chemistry and structure-based drug design, we develop innovative small molecules that have the potential to overcome resistance, minimize adverse events, address brain metastases, and drive more durable responses. Nuvalent is advancing a robust pipeline with investigational candidates for ROS1-positive, ALK-positive, and HER2-altered non-small cell lung cancer, and multiple discovery-stage research programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, and the potential of Nuvalent’s pipeline programs, including potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of its product candidates, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s or Nuvalent’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in their respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and any current and periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health and Nuvalent as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health and Nuvalent disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Zarak Khurshid

investors@guardanthealth.com

Media Contact:

Meaghan Smith

press@guardanthealth.com