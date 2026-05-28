Guardant Health and Collaborators to Present 38 Abstracts Highlighting Breadth and Expanded Clinical Utility of Guardant Liquid Biopsy Tests Powered by InfinityAI at 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

New performance data demonstrates validity of Guardant360 Liquid CDx as a comprehensive pan-cancer companion diagnostic

Findings show how Guardant360 Liquid CDx can expand access to targeted therapies by identifying actionable biomarkers missed by genomic testing

Presentations reinforce Guardant’s role advancing genomic and epigenomic profiling, characterizing tissue-free MRD and recurrence monitoring, and expanding biomarker-guided precision oncology

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GH--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the company and its research collaborators will present 38 abstracts, as well as one oral presentation in partnership with Pfizer, showcasing advances in methylation-based tumor classification and liquid biopsy technology at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois taking place May 29 – June 2, 2026.

Key data that will be presented include:

Abstract #3077 validating the use of Guardant360 Liquid CDx as a companion diagnostic for therapy selection and comprehensive pan-cancer tumor profiling in routine oncology practice. Findings led to recent FDA approval of the IVD assay, marking the world’s largest FDA-approved liquid biopsy panel, demonstrating how incorporating both genomic and epigenomic signals for variant detection produces strong analytical sensitivity, accuracy, and specificity across clinically relevant alterations.

Abstract #3070 revealing the potential of Guardant360 Liquid in expanding access to targeted ALK inhibitor therapy and getting the right treatment to lung patients faster. Demonstrating advanced detection missed by standard genomic methods, the analysis demonstrated improved detection of actionable ALK fusions in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) while maintaining high specificity by identifying additional ALK fusion-positive cases.

Abstract #TPS10632 evaluating longitudinal performance of the Shield blood test for primary colorectal cancer screening in its intended use population, building off the strong performance in the prospective, observational ECLIPSE study that led to FDA approval.

“Our presence at this year’s ASCO reflects the power of liquid biopsy tests to provide oncologists with actionable insights to more effectively treat patients in a faster amount of time,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “Guardant’s Smart Platform, an AI-enabled multiomic technology platform behind our next generation of cancer tests, is fueling the entire portfolio and supporting new clinical applications across the cancer care continuum.”

Key Guardant Health and collaborator presentations at ASCO 2026

Presentation Title Time / Location 8502 Lorlatinib vs crizotinib as first-line treatment for advanced ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer: 7-year update from the phase 3 CROWN study May 29, 2026 / 1:00 - 4:00 PM CDT 3525 / 279 A deep learning approach to quantify tumor microenvironment features associated with postoperative ctDNA status and outcomes in a phase III FOLFOX-based adjuvant colon cancer trial (N0147; Alliance) May 30, 2026 / 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT 3546 / 313 A multicenter single-arm phase II trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of panitumumab and irinotecan in NeoRAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer patients (C-PROWESS) May 30, 2026 / 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT 3572 / 339 Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) tumor fraction (TF) dynamics to refine progression-free survival and radiographic response during anti-EGFR rechallenge in metastatic colorectal cancer May 30, 2026 / 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT 3659 / 426 Evaluation of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) burden, detected mutations and clinical outcomes in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) using real-world data (RWD) May 30, 2026 / 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT 4050 / 33 Molecular circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) profiling from patients (pts) treated with zanidatamab + chemotherapy (CT) in first-line (1L) HER2-positive (HER2+) advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (mGEA) May 30, 2026 / 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT 4159 / 142 First-line GemCis ± immunotherapy vs FGFR inhibition in ctDNA-detected FGFR2 fusion-positive advanced cholangiocarcinoma: a real-world analysis May 30, 2026 / 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT 4161 / 144 Real-world analysis of epigenomic molecular tumor-type prediction for biliary tract cancer in CUP May 30, 2026 / 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT 4238 / 221 Real-world outcomes in gastrointestinal cancer patients with targetable genomic alterations identified on serial liquid biopsy May 30, 2026 / 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT 3051 / 188 Tumor-of-origin prediction using methylation signals from plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA): Real-world experience in Asia and the Middle East (AME) May 30, 2026 / 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT 3052 / 189 Tissue-free minimal residual disease evaluation and clinical utility in early breast cancer: a real-world study May 30, 2026 / 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT 3070 / 207 Cell-free DNA methylation profile-based fusion epigenotyping to enhance ALK fusion detection in NSCLC patients May 30, 2026 / 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT 3077 / 214 Analytical validation of a plasma-based cfDNA NGS assay (Guardant360 Liquid CDx) for comprehensive solid tumor profiling May 30, 2026 / 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT 3105 / 242 Phase II basket trial of brigatinib for ALK fusion–positive solid tumors: ALLBREAK trial (WJOG15221M) May 30, 2026 / 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT 1031 / 145 Concordance between liquid and tissue biopsy in participants with newly diagnosed recurrent breast cancer June 1, 2026 / 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT 1095 / 209 Liquid-based methylation profiling of molecular breast cancer subtypes (MBS) in hormone receptor positive (HR+) metastatic breast cancer (MBC) treated with CDK4/6 inhibitor (CDK4/6i) June 1, 2026 / 1:30 - 4:30 PM CDT

The full abstracts for Guardant Health and a list of all abstracts being presented at ASCO 2026 can be found on the ASCO website.

About Guardant360® Liquid CDx

The largest FDA-approved liquid biopsy, Guardant360 Liquid CDx is the only FDA-approved liquid biopsy test integrating genomic and epigenomic data for comprehensive insights. Guardant360 Liquid CDx is approved as a companion diagnostic for multiple therapies in non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer. It is also the only FDA-approved companion diagnostic for targeted therapy in advanced breast cancer patients with ESR1 mutations. The test is broadly covered by Medicare and commercial insurers, representing over 300 million lives.

About Guardant360 Liquid

Guardant360 Liquid is a blood-based test that analyzes tumor DNA fragments circulating in the blood (cfDNA) to identify genetic mutations in advanced solid tumors, helping oncologists find targeted therapies. It offers an alternative to tissue biopsies, providing comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) to guide personalized treatment for a wide range of solid cancers including lung, breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer. Guardant360 Liquid is guideline-complete across all advanced solid tumors, and has been clinically validated in more than 1,500 publications and research abstracts.

About Guardant Reveal

Guardant Reveal is a tissue-free liquid biopsy test that detects minimal residual disease (MRD) and monitors recurrence in early-stage colorectal, breast, and lung cancers, helping oncologists guide treatment decisions. In addition to MRD detection, Reveal can be used for late-stage therapy response monitoring for patients with solid tumors. Guardant Reveal therapy response monitoring can be initiated at any time during a patient’s treatment journey, offering clinicians flexibility and actionable insights.

The first clinical-validation study of pan-cancer chemotherapy monitoring published in The Journal of Liquid Biopsy showed that Guardant Reveal predicts long-term patient benefit up to 18 months earlier than standard clinical measures.

About Shield

Shield is a methylation partitioning cell-free DNA (mp-cfDNA) non-invasive, blood-based screening test that detects alterations associated with colorectal cancer in the blood. It is intended as a screening test for individuals at average risk for the disease, age 45 or older, and is not intended for individuals at high risk for colorectal cancer. The Shield test can be considered in a manner similar to guideline-recommended non-invasive CRC screening options and can be completed during any healthcare visit. A positive Shield result raises concern for the presence of colorectal cancer or advanced adenoma and the patient should be referred for colonoscopy evaluation.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Guardant Health Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

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Zarak Khurshid

investors@guardanthealth.com



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