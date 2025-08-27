GT Medical Technologies Reaches Clinical Milestone of 2,000th Patients Treated with GammaTile®

Highlighting growing adoption of innovative brain tumor treatment across the United States

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GT Medical Technologies, a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, today announced an important clinical milestone: 2,000 brain tumor patients have been treated with GammaTile®. The 2000th patient was treated at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in New Jersey, a GammaTile Center of Excellence, and represents a growing number of patients nationwide who have benefitted from this innovative treatment for operable brain tumors.

Since its full market launch in March 2020, GammaTile has been adopted by more than 200 leading cancer centers, hospitals and institutions across the country who have used the FDA-cleared bioresorbable implant that delivers targeted radiation immediately after tumor removal.

"Reaching 2,000 patients treated with GammaTile is more than just a numerical milestone. It is a reflection of the progress we're making in the fight against brain tumors that reoccur 50 percent of the time," said Per Langoe, CEO of GT Medical Technologies. "This achievement represents a significant advancement in our company's continued commitment in expanding access to innovative treatment options and the progress we have made in improving care for patients with operable brain tumors."

GammaTile is an innovative form of radiation therapy for operable brain tumors placed at the time of tumor removal surgery, delivering immediate, targeted radiation to the tumor site when cancer cells are at their lowest levels. Unlike conventional approaches, which often require a delay between surgery and radiation therapy to allow for wound healing, GammaTile eliminates this treatment gap. By delivering immediate, localized radiation directly at the tumor site, it is designed to maximize the treatment's effectiveness against remaining cancer cells and reduce the risk of regrowth.1

"Crossing the 2000th implant milestone, GammaTile has proven itself as a strong addition to our armamentarium," said Dr. Nitesh Patel, neurosurgeon at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. "By delivering radiation directly at the resection margin, GammaTile has fundamentally changed our ability to achieve durable local control in brain tumor patients."

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.



GT Medical Technologies was founded by a dedicated team of brain tumor specialists to address unmet needs in brain tumor treatment. The company is committed to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors through innovative solutions that elevate the standard of care.

About GammaTile



GammaTile is an FDA-cleared, bioabsorbable collagen implant embedded with radiation seeds, designed for patients with operable brain tumors. By delivering radiation directly from within—placed into the surgical cavity at the time of tumor removal—GammaTile provides immediate, localized treatment. This approach targets remaining cancer cells when they are at their lowest levels to help prevent regrowth, while minimizing radiation exposure to healthy brain tissue.

Since its full market launch in the United States in March 2020, GammaTile has been adopted by more than 100 leading centers, underscoring its growing acceptance in both academic and community healthcare settings. For more information, visit gammatile.com and follow @GammaTile on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact



Dawn Fallon



New Dawn Communications LLC



Dfallon@newdawncomms.com



732-771-7808

References

Garcia MA et al. J Neurooncol. 166:203-212 (2024).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gt-medical-technologies-reaches-clinical-milestone-of-2-000th-patients-treated-with-gammatile-302538055.html

SOURCE GT Medical Technologies