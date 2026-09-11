GT Biopharma to Host Live Company Presentation on the Development of TriKE® Platform for Cancer Treatment, September 11, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary TriKE® natural killer (NK) cell engager platform, will host a live company presentation on the development of the TriKE® platform for cancer treatment today, September 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GT Biopharma, and Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD1, Consulting Senior Medical Director, who will discuss clinical progress in blood cancers and solid tumors, insights from increasing dose levels, the platform’s competitive positioning, and key milestones ahead.

Webinar Information:

Title: The TriKE® Platform, Clinical Progress, and the Case for NK Cell Immunotherapy

Date: Friday, September 11, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Please click here to register.

A replay of the webcast will be made available at gtbiopharma.com following the event.



About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577

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1 Dr. Miller is the Consulting Senior Medical Director at GT Biopharma and holds stock and options in GTBP.