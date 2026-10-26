GT Biopharma Selected for Oral Presentation at the SITC 2026 Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary TriKE® natural killer (NK) cell engager platform, today announced that it has been selected for an oral presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting taking place from November 4-8, 2026 in Phoenix, AZ.

Oral Presentation Details

Presentation Title: Inhibition of the KRAS oncoprotein sensitizes pancreatic cancer to NK cell immunotherapy

Abstract No.: 655

Presenter: Paarth Dodhiawala, University of Minnesota Medical School1

Presentation Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Presentation Time: 3:05-3:20 PM MT

Location: North Building – 300 Level – Halls BC

Session 106a: Combination Therapies Involving Cell Therapy, 1:45-3:25 PM MST

Session Description: While cell therapy has transformed the treatment of certain hematologic malignancies, its impact in solid tumors remains limited by antigen heterogeneity, immunosuppressive microenvironments, and nutrient deprivation. As efforts to engineer more effective immune cells continue, there is growing interest in combining cell therapies with complementary approaches to enhance their function and engage endogenous immunity. This session will highlight diverse strategies to extend the clinical impact of cell therapies through rational combination approaches.

Session Schedule: https://www.sitcancer.org/2026/schedule/sitc-2026-schedule#session-1596

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

212-915-2577

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1 The University of Minnesota, pursuant to its license agreement with GT Biopharma, is entitled to receive royalties should commercial sales of product using the TriKE technology be realized, including GTB-3650 and GTB-5550. This interest has been reviewed and managed by the University of Minnesota in accordance with its conflict of interest policies.