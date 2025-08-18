SUBSCRIBE
Grove Biopharma to Participate in Materials Biology Symposium at ACS Fall 2025 Scientific Meeting

August 18, 2025 | 
2 min read

– Co-Founder, President and CTO Paul Bertin, Ph.D., and Scientific Founder Nathan Gianneschi, Ph.D., to Present Progress with Company’s Bionic Biologics™ Platform –

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Biopharma, a private biotechnology company pioneering its Bionic Biologics platform to develop therapies targeting previously intractable intracellular disease targets, announced today it will present an update at the annual American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall meeting being held August 17-21, 2025, in Washington D.C.



The symposium, taking place on Monday, August 18 and titled Materials Biology: Precision Macromolecules for Probing and Perturbing Cellular Processes, will include presentations about peptide, protein and glycomimetic materials and the critical role they play in understanding and impacting human disease. These insights have the potential to unlock new therapeutic strategies in the development of next-generation medicines.

“This symposium spotlights how advances in modern polymer chemistry and materials science are informing our understanding of biology,” said Nathan Gianneschi, Ph.D., Scientific Founder of Grove Biopharma and Professor at Northwestern University. “By designing synthetic polymers that can precisely interact with cells and proteins at the same scale as natural biomolecules, we are opening new pathways to study and influence complex cellular processes. This emerging field, what we call ‘materials biology’, is focused on the role of synthetic precision macromolecules and nanomaterials in understanding the natural world.”

“At Grove, we are pioneering Bionic Biologics—a new class of therapeutics that integrates biologic and synthetic design, accelerated by computation, to develop molecules capable of selectively inhibiting or degrading even the most challenging intracellular targets,” said Paul Bertin, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer at Grove Biopharma. “By integrating protein and peptide engineering, precision polymer chemistry and medicinal chemistry, we can create fully synthetic, cell penetrant, protein-scale molecules to address complex protein-scale problems. We see the potential for Bionic Biologics in oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, offering a novel alternative to existing approaches.”

About Grove Biopharma

Grove Biopharma is a private biotechnology company pioneering its proprietary Bionic Biologics platform to develop novel therapies targeting intracellular protein-protein interactions. Bionic Biologics represent a novel therapeutic modality that integrates principles of biologic and synthetic design. This innovative platform enables the targeting of well-validated yet previously intractable disease drivers, unlocking new possibilities for therapeutic intervention. A spinout from Northwestern University, Grove brings together a multidisciplinary team of chemists, biologists, materials scientists and entrepreneurs. The company is based in Chicago, embedded within the city’s emerging life sciences ecosystem. For more information, please visit grovebiopharma.com.


Contacts

Cynthia Clayton
cynthia.clayton@grovebiopharma.com

