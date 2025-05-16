SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

GRI Bio to Present at A.G.P.'s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase

May 16, 2025 
1 min read

Live webcast fireside chat with Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer on Wednesday, May 21st at 2:40 PM ET

LA JOLLA, CA, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Marc Hertz, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of GRI Bio will participate in a fireside chat at A.G.P.'s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase being held virtually on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 2:40 PM ET.

Click here to register for the event. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors section of the Company’s website (gribio.com).

About GRI Bio, Inc.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type I invariant NKT (“iNKT”) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 diverse NKT (“dNKT”) agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.

Investor Contact:
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
(908) 824-0775
GRI@jtcir.com


California Events
