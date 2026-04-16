Greg D. Cohen, DO, FACOFP dist., Named 2026-2027 President of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians

The American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) announced that Greg D. Cohen, DO, FACOFP dist., has begun his one-year term as president after being installed in the office during the ACOFP's 63rd Annual Convention & Scientific Seminars in Orlando, Florida.

"I am honored, grateful, excited, and humbled to be given the opportunity to serve as President of the ACOFP," said Dr. Cohen. "In the year ahead, I hope to help our members rediscover the joy of practicing medicine. In an environment in which the jobs of physicians are becoming more challenging, I want us to reclaim the excitement, the passion, and the enthusiasm of our calling. I look forward to working with ACOFP leaders and our members on this and many other initiatives."

Greg D. Cohen, DO, FACOFP dist., practices at Lucas County Health Center Medical Clinics in Chariton, Iowa, serving his community through outpatient care, osteopathic manipulative medicine, emergency room, nursing home services, and obstetrical care within his rural family practice. He has been serving the residents of Lucas County and South Central Iowa for more than 30 years. He is an Assistant Professor of Family Medicine for Des Moines University and has been precepting third- and fourth-year Osteopathic Medical students in rural family medicine since 2001. Dr. Cohen previously served as the president of the Iowa Osteopathic Medical association, as well as Chairman of the Iowa Maternal Child Health Advisory Council.

An active ACOFP member for many years, Dr. Cohen has served on the ACOFP Board of Governors since 2017. His many ACOFP committee roles include the Federal Legislation and Advocacy Committee, the Rural Residency Taskforce, the Delphi Long Range Planning Committee and the Preceptorship Committee. He is an ACOFP fellow and received his distinguished fellow designation in 2019.

Dr. Cohen received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, Des Moines, Iowa, and completed an osteopathic rotating internship and osteopathic family medicine residency at Long Beach Memorial Hospital in Long Beach, New York.

About the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians

Founded in 1950, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP) is a community of more than 26,000 current and future family physicians that champions osteopathic principles and supports its members by providing resources such as education, networking and advocacy, while putting patients first. ACOFP empowers its members with education and resources that allow them to adapt to new models of care and quickly changing government policy. For more information, visit acofp.org.

Contact: Emily Bennett, Director of Communications and Engagement, emily@acofp.org, 847-952-5100

SOURCE: ACOFP

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