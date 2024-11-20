GRAIL to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAIL, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAL), a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY : fireside chat on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. ET

36th Annual Healthcare Conference in : fireside chat on at 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference in Coral Gables, Fla. : fireside chat on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 3:50 p.m. ET

Live and replay webcasts may be accessed in the investor relations section of GRAIL’s website at investors.grail.com . The webcast will be archived and available for reply for at least 30 days after the event.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. GRAIL’s targeted methylation-based platform can support the continuum of care for screening and precision oncology, including multi-cancer early detection in symptomatic patients, risk stratification, minimal residual disease detection, biomarker subtyping, treatment and recurrence monitoring. GRAIL is headquartered inwith locations in, and the

