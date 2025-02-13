SUBSCRIBE
GRAIL to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

February 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAIL, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRAL), a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, announced today that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter 2024 following the close of market on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss results and business progress.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Webcast and Conference Call Details

A link to the live webcast and recorded replay will be available at the investor relations section of GRAIL’s website at investors.grail.com.

Please register for the live event at https://grail-q4-financial-results-2024.open-exchange.net/.

To ensure timely connection, please register for the teleconference and join the webcast at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The live webcast and recorded replay are open to all interested parties.

About GRAIL

GRAIL is a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early, when it can be cured. GRAIL is focused on alleviating the global burden of cancer by using the power of next-generation sequencing, population-scale clinical studies, and state-of-the-art machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. GRAIL’s targeted methylation-based platform can support the continuum of care for screening and precision oncology, including multi-cancer early detection in symptomatic patients, risk stratification, minimal residual disease detection, biomarker subtyping, treatment and recurrence monitoring. GRAIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with locations in Washington, D.C., North Carolina, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit grail.com.

