GoodRx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Substantially In-line with Previous Guidance

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue 1 of $198.6 million

Net income of $6.7 million; Net income margin of 3.4%

Adjusted Net Income 1 of $34.7 million; Adjusted Net Income Margin 1 of 17.5%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $67.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 33.8%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $44.7 million

Exited the quarter with over 7 million consumers of prescription-related offerings2

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Revenue 1 of $792.3 million

Net income of $16.4 million; Net income margin of 2.1%

Adjusted Net Income 1 of $131.6 million; Adjusted Net Income Margin 1 of 16.6%

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $260.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 of 32.8%

Net cash provided by operating activities of $183.9 million

“I am excited to join GoodRx at such a pivotal time for both the company and healthcare system as a whole. I have spent the last thirty years in the pharmacy and medical benefit industry, and I intimately understand where there is friction and opportunity,” said Wendy Barnes, Chief Executive Officer and President of GoodRx. “I am here to help GoodRx accelerate its ability to solve the varied pain points that consumers currently face in getting medication. It’s a privilege to take on this role. I’m thrilled to be here and am optimistic about the endless opportunities we have.”

Full Year 2024 Financial Overview (all comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise noted):

Revenue1 increased 6% to $792.3 million compared to $750.3 million. Adjusted Revenue1 increased 4% to $792.3 million compared to $760.3 million.

Prescription transactions revenue increased 5% to $577.5 million compared to $550.7 million, driven by an organic 7% increase in Monthly Active Consumers, including expansion of our integrated savings program.

Subscription revenue decreased 8% to $86.5 million compared to $94.4 million, primarily driven by a decrease in the number of subscription plans due to the sunset of our partnership subscription program, Kroger Savings Club. Kroger Savings Club contributed $9.0 million of subscription revenue in 2023 and $1.1 million in 2024 prior to its sunset.

Pharma manufacturer solutions revenue increased 26% to $107.2 million compared to $85.1 million, primarily driven by organic growth as we continued to expand our market penetration with pharma manufacturers and other customers, including growth in our point of sale discount programs.

Net income was $16.4 million compared to a net loss of $8.9 million. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by top-line growth and run-rate savings as a result of the restructuring of our pharma manufacturer solutions offering in the second half of 2023. In addition, the net loss in 2023 was impacted by costs incurred related to the above-mentioned restructuring, partially offset by a tax benefit from the release of our valuation allowance against our beginning of the year net deferred tax assets in excess of tax amortizable goodwill. Net income margin was 2.1% compared to a net loss margin of 1.2%. Adjusted Net Income1 was $131.6 million compared to $114.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $260.2 million compared to $217.4 million. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by top-line growth and run-rate savings as a result of the restructuring of our pharma manufacturer solutions offering in the second half of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 was 32.8% compared to 28.6%.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2024 was $183.9 million compared to $138.3 million in 2023, driven by an increase in net income after adjusting for non-cash items and changes in operating assets and liabilities. Changes in operating assets and liabilities were principally driven by the timing of income tax payments and refunds, as well as by the timing of payments of accounts payable and collections of accounts receivable. As of December 31, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $448.3 million and total outstanding debt of $500.0 million.

We are focused on a disciplined approach to capital allocation, centered on furthering our mission and creating shareholder value. Our capital allocation priorities are investing for profitable growth, paying down debt, buying back shares, and M&A that aligns with our strategic priorities. These capital allocation priorities support our long-term growth strategy while also providing flexibility to navigate near-term challenges.

Guidance

For the first quarter and full year 2025, management is anticipating the following:

$ in millions 1Q 2025 1Q 2024 YoY Change Revenue1 $201 - $205 $197.9 2% - 4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin3 ~33% 31.7% ~130 bps

$ in millions FY 2025 FY 2024 YoY Change Revenue1 $810 - $840 $792.3 2% - 6% Adjusted EBITDA3 $270 - $286 $260.2 4% - 10%

“Being in the pharmacy space for a long time, I understand the pain points that consumers face in getting access to their medications. I believe GoodRx is poised to leverage its core capabilities, deepen its relationships across the pharmacy ecosystem, and drive to a broader solution set to enhance access to medications at affordable prices for consumers,” said Chris McGinnis, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

“I believe the Company made solid progress in 2024, exemplified by the year-over-year growth in profitability and significant operating cash flows. Wendy and I are taking a disciplined approach to guidance, ensuring we provide visibility where we have conviction while allowing room to adapt as we gain greater clarity. We’re very excited about the long-term growth potential at GoodRx,” concluded McGinnis.

1 Adjusted Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income Margin are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. For the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, was equal to Adjusted Revenue and we expect revenue to equal Adjusted Revenue for the first quarter and full year of 2025. For the full year 2023, revenue excluding the $10.0 million client contract termination payment represents Adjusted Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income Margin are defined as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, respectively, divided by Adjusted Revenue. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions, additional information, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 2 Sum of Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) for Q4'24 and subscribers to our subscription plans as of December 31, 2024. Refer to Key Operating Metrics below for definitions of Monthly Active Consumers and subscription plans. 3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Adjusted Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance to GAAP net income or loss and GAAP net income or loss margin, respectively, because we do not provide guidance for such GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and potential variability of stock-based compensation expense, acquired intangible assets and related amortization and income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and their respective most directly comparable GAAP measures. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure. However, such items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP net income or loss and GAAP net income or loss margin.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today, February 27, 2025, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time (8:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI10bb13f8ef3141f3abc65d502bf98c62

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com, where accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., used by nearly 30 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $85 billion on the cost of their medications.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult GoodRx’s website regularly for important information, in addition to following GoodRx’s press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and public conference calls and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, GoodRx’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, including the anticipated impact of retail pharmacy closures, our value proposition, consumer and partner perception and our position in the healthcare ecosystem/industry, our integrated savings programs, our business strategy and our ability to execute on our strategic priorities and value creation, our plans, market opportunity and long-term growth prospects, our capital allocation priorities, our executive officer transitions; our ability to expand our offerings through partnerships with pharmaceutical companies; the impacts of PBM regulation and reform on our business; the anticipated short-term growth in our prescription marketplace and pharma manufacturer solutions offerings and our objectives for future operations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to our limited operating history and early stage of growth; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; our ability to achieve broad market education and change consumer purchasing habits; our general ability to continue to attract, acquire and retain consumers in a cost-effective manner; our significant reliance on our prescription transactions offering and ability to expand our offerings; changes in medication pricing and the significant impact of pricing structures negotiated by industry participants; our general inability to control the categories and types of prescriptions for which we can offer savings or discounted prices; our reliance on a limited number of industry participants, including pharmacy benefit managers, pharmacies, and pharma manufacturers; the competitive nature of industry; risks related to pandemics, epidemics or outbreak of infectious disease; the accuracy of our estimate of our addressable market and other operational metrics; our ability to respond to changes in the market for prescription pricing and to maintain and expand the use of GoodRx codes; our ability to maintain positive perception of our platform or maintain and enhance our brand; risks related to any failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks related to use of social media, emails, text messages and other messaging channels as part of our marketing strategy; our dependence on our information technology systems and those of our third-party vendors, and risks related to any failure or significant disruptions thereof; risks related to government regulation of the internet, e-commerce, consumer data and privacy, information technology and cybersecurity; risks related to the use of AI and machine learning in our business; risks related to a decrease in consumer willingness to receive correspondence or any technical, legal or any other restrictions to send such correspondence; risks related to any failure to comply with applicable data protection, privacy and security, advertising and consumer protection laws, regulations, standards, and other requirements; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards and certain other tax attributes; the risk that we may be unable to realize expected benefits from our restructuring and cost reduction efforts; our ability to attract, develop, motivate and retain well-qualified employees; risks related to our acquisition strategy; risks related to our debt arrangements; interruptions or delays in service on our apps or websites or any undetected errors or design faults; our reliance on third-party platforms to distribute our platform and offerings, including software as-a-service technologies; systems failures or other disruptions in the operations of these parties on which we depend; risks related to climate change; the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and social initiatives; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to operating in the healthcare industry; risks related to our organizational structure; litigation related risks; our ability to accurately forecast revenue and appropriately plan our expenses in the future; risks related to general economic factors, natural disasters or other unexpected events; risks related to fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective income tax rate which could materially and adversely affect our results of operations; risks related to the healthcare reform legislation and other proposed or future changes impacting the healthcare industry and healthcare spending which may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; as well as the other important factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Key Operating Metrics

Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) refers to the number of unique consumers who have used a GoodRx code to purchase a prescription medication in a given calendar month and have saved money compared to the list price of the medication. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code more than once in a calendar month to purchase prescription medications is only counted as one Monthly Active Consumer in that month. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code in two or three calendar months within a quarter will be counted as a Monthly Active Consumer in each such month. Monthly Active Consumers do not include subscribers to our subscription offerings, consumers of our pharma manufacturer solutions offering, or consumers who use our telehealth offering. When presented for a period longer than a month, Monthly Active Consumers are averaged over the number of calendar months in such period. Monthly Active Consumers from acquired companies are only included beginning in the first full quarter following the acquisition.

Subscription plans represent the ending subscription plan balance across both of our subscription offerings, GoodRx Gold and Kroger Savings Club, the latter of which sunset in July 2024. Each subscription plan may represent more than one subscriber since family subscription plans may include multiple members.

We exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with over 7 million prescription-related consumers that used GoodRx across our prescription transactions and subscription offerings. Our prescription-related consumers represent the sum of Monthly Active Consumers for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and subscribers to our subscription plans as of December 31, 2024.

Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Monthly Active Consumers 6.6 6.5 6.6 6.7 6.4 6.1 6.1 6.1

As of (in thousands) December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Subscription plans 684 701 696 778 884 930 969 1,007

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par values) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 448,346 $ 672,296 Accounts receivable, net 145,934 143,608 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,975 56,886 Total current assets 659,255 872,790 Property and equipment, net 12,664 15,932 Goodwill 410,769 410,769 Intangible assets, net 52,102 60,898 Capitalized software, net 124,781 95,439 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 27,794 29,929 Deferred tax assets, net 77,182 65,268 Other assets 23,520 37,775 Total assets $ 1,388,067 $ 1,588,800 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 14,137 $ 36,266 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 99,130 71,329 Current portion of debt 5,000 8,787 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,636 6,177 Total current liabilities 123,903 122,559 Debt, net 486,711 647,703 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 46,040 48,403 Other liabilities 6,755 8,177 Total liabilities 663,409 826,842 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value 38 40 Additional paid-in capital 2,165,633 2,219,321 Accumulated deficit (1,441,013 ) (1,457,403 ) Total stockholders’ equity 724,658 761,958 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,388,067 $ 1,588,800

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 198,583 $ 196,644 $ 792,324 $ 750,265 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 12,193 15,170 48,215 66,925 Product development and technology 31,739 32,032 123,749 135,836 Sales and marketing 93,829 93,751 367,114 341,328 General and administrative 23,546 30,371 117,862 125,515 Depreciation and amortization 19,096 43,608 69,538 107,668 Total costs and operating expenses 180,403 214,932 726,478 777,272 Operating income (loss) 18,180 (18,288 ) 65,846 (27,007 ) Other expense, net: Other expense — — (2,660 ) (4,008 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (2,077 ) — Interest income 4,587 8,474 23,273 32,171 Interest expense (11,358 ) (14,821 ) (52,922 ) (56,728 ) Total other expense, net (6,771 ) (6,347 ) (34,386 ) (28,565 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 11,409 (24,635 ) 31,460 (55,572 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (4,669 ) (1,234 ) (15,070 ) 46,704 Net income (loss) $ 6,740 $ (25,869 ) $ 16,390 $ (8,868 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share: Basic 381,607 403,248 385,737 410,315 Diluted 383,576 403,248 392,172 410,315 Stock-based compensation included in costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 94 $ 123 $ 320 $ 610 Product development and technology 6,158 7,144 24,649 30,096 Sales and marketing 6,126 8,646 33,374 20,311 General and administrative 8,581 12,865 40,683 53,803

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 16,390 $ (8,868 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 69,538 107,668 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,077 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,497 3,382 Non-cash operating lease expense 4,184 4,104 Stock-based compensation expense 99,026 104,820 Deferred income taxes (11,914 ) (65,562 ) Loss on operating lease assets — 1,353 Loss on disposal of capitalized software — 7,975 Loss on minority equity interest investment — 4,008 Other — 1,348 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (2,326 ) (26,467 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,327 (32,162 ) Accounts payable (21,241 ) 17,456 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,709 21,253 Operating lease liabilities (4,953 ) (2,930 ) Other liabilities (1,422 ) 914 Net cash provided by operating activities 183,892 138,292 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,240 ) (1,043 ) Capitalized software (69,107 ) (54,723 ) Net cash used in investing activities (70,347 ) (55,766 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 472,033 — Payments on long-term debt (639,038 ) (5,271 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (2,673 ) — Repurchases of Class A common stock (158,845 ) (103,974 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 19,046 5,941 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (29,784 ) (65,481 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,766 1,390 Net cash used in financing activities (337,495 ) (167,395 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (223,950 ) (84,869 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 672,296 757,165 End of period $ 448,346 $ 672,296

