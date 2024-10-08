SUBSCRIBE
Gnubiotics Secures Key Composition of Matter Patents for Obesity, Diabetes, and Immune-Related Diseases, Strengthening Its Glycopeptide Therapeutics Platform

October 8, 2024 | 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gnubiotics Sciences, a leader in biotech innovation, proudly announces the allowance of a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering glycopeptide-rich compositions. This patent also covers the use of such compositions in key therapeutic areas, including obesity, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and immune-related diseases. This achievement further cements Gnubiotics’ leadership in the development of glycopeptide-based therapeutics.


Obesity, which affects over 650 million people worldwide, is a primary driver of metabolic complications such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. While GLP-1 receptor agonists have shown promise, there remains a need for novel approaches that address immune regulation and inflammation—central components of metabolic dysfunction.

Gnubiotics’ glycopeptide-based therapies fill this gap by modulating immune responses, potentially working in synergy with existing treatments. In addition, the company’s multi-targeted approach explores its candidates’ ability to promote the growth of Akkermansia muciniphila, a gut bacterium associated with improved metabolic health and reduced inflammation, thus amplifying the therapeutic potential of glycan-based interventions.

Gnubiotics is also advancing research into immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI)-resistant cancers. Glycopeptide therapies may offer new solutions in these cases by enhancing immune responses and overcoming resistance mechanisms.

“We are proud to strengthen our glycan-based platform with this patent,” said Dr. Yemi Adesokan, CEO and Co-Founder of Gnubiotics. “Our work in metabolic diseases and oncology positions us to deliver next-generation therapies to patients in need.”

About Gnubiotics Sciences SA
Gnubiotics Sciences SA is a Swiss biotech company pioneering glycan-mediated therapeutics. The company’s platform addresses oncology, obesity, metabolic disorders, and immune-related diseases, transforming healthcare with cutting-edge, science-driven solutions.

