GlycoMimetics Announces New Uproleselan Clinical Data Will Be Presented at ASH Annual Meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that data from multiple clinical trials studying uproleselan in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) have been accepted for presentation at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place in San Diego, California, on December 7-10, 2024.





ASH Annual Meeting abstracts may be accessed online at www.hematology.org. Details of GlycoMimetics presentations are as follows (all times PT):

Publication Number: 733

Type: Oral

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Uproleselan Combined with Chemotherapy Vs. Chemotherapy Alone in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Findings from an International Phase 3 Trial

Presenter: Daniel DeAngelo, M.D., Ph.D.

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Drug and Cellular Therapies: New Treatment Approaches for AML

Session Date/ Presentation Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Publication Number: 1503

Type: Poster

Title: Updated Results of a Phase I Study of Uproleselan Combined with Azacitidine and Venetoclax for the Treatment of Older or Unfit Patients with Treatment Naive Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Presenter: Brian Jonas, M.D., Ph.D.

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Drug and Cellular Therapies: Poster I

Session Date/ Presentation Time: Saturday, December 7, 2024, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Publication Number: 4262

Type: Poster

Title: Final Results of a Phase II Study of Uproleselan Combined with Cladribine and Low-Dose Cytarabine for Patients with Treated Secondary Acute Myeloid Leukemia (ts-AML)

Presenter: Caitlin Rausch, PharmD.

Session Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Drug and Cellular Therapies: Poster III

Session Date/Presentation Time: Monday, December 9, 2024, 6:00 – 8:00 PM

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including AML, and for inflammatory diseases. The company’s scientific approach is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play in cell recognition. Its specialized chemistry platform can be used to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, that alter carbohydrate-mediated recognition in diverse disease states, including cancers and inflammation. The company’s goal is to develop transformative therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need. GlycoMimetics is headquartered in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained herein are not descriptions of historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of the management of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (“GlycoMimetics,” “we,” “us,” or “our”). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the expected presentation of clinical data for uproleselan, and any other statement containing terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “intends,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those discussed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this presentation. For a further description of the risks associated with forward-looking statements, as well as other risks facing GlycoMimetics, please see the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2024 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2024 and August 8, 2024, as well as other reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in such filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation, and GlycoMimetics undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

