GlycoEra AG Raises $130 Million to Advance Novel Pipeline of Extracellular Protein Degraders for the Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases

Financing led by Novo Holdings with significant support from world-class group of existing and new investors

Proceeds from financing to support development of first-in-class IgG4-targeted protein degrader program through clinical proof-of-concept and the continued advancement of the company’s differentiated precision immunology pipeline

NEWTON, Mass. and WÄDENSWIL, Switzerland, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlycoEra AG, a biotechnology company pioneering best-in-class extracellular protein degraders for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $130 million Series B financing. The proceeds will be used to advance the Company’s lead IgG4-targeted protein degrader through clinical data in patients, bring a second program to the clinic and further develop its differentiated pipeline of precision extracellular degraders in immunology and additional indications.

The funding round was led by new investor Novo Holdings, along with participation from additional new investors Catalio Capital Management, LifeArc Ventures, and QIA, as well as existing investors Sofinnova Partners, 5AM Ventures, Roche Ventures, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Additional new investors who joined the syndicate include Agent Capital, MP Healthcare Venture Management (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma), and Sixty Degree Capital.

“Our lead program, which has demonstrated deep and rapid IgG4 degradation preclinically, presents an opportunity to deliver transformative therapies to patients suffering from multiple autoimmune diseases. With this financing, we plan to initiate first-in-human clinical trials for our lead program later this year,” said Ganesh Kaundinya, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of GlycoEra. “This financing is a strong validation of our science and platform, allowing us to accelerate our lead program into clinical development while advancing our robust pipeline of precision immunology medicines. We are grateful for the enthusiasm and support this prestigious group of investors has shown us, which reflect the progress of our differentiated protein degradation platform and our pipeline.”

GlycoEra’s proprietary platform enables the development of best-in-class degraders that target a broad spectrum of extracellular proteins. GlycoEra’s degraders are bispecific molecules that leverage a naturally occurring process to degrade proteins, achieving exquisitely precise and sustained removal of disease-causing proteins with unprecedented speed and depth while avoiding systemic off-target effects. Unlike traditional approaches that require multi-step chemical synthesis, GlycoEra’s degraders are produced through a streamlined, one-step recombinant process, offering high efficiency, modularity, and scalability.

GlycoEra’s lead program, GE8820, is designed to degrade pathogenic IgG4 autoantibodies with a speed, depth, and high level of selectivity not attainable with current modalities and without immunosuppression. Pathogenic IgG4 is a driver of a variety of autoimmune diseases such as pemphigus, muscle-specific kinase (MuSK) myasthenia gravis, primary membranous nephropathy, and autoimmune encephalitis. Preclinically, GE8820 has demonstrated deep and sustained IgG4 depletion in various models, giving it broad potential across numerous disease settings.

“GE8820’s ability to rapidly and deeply degrade pathogenic extracellular proteins with high specificity offers a potentially paradigm-shifting opportunity for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases,” said Max Klement, Partner at Novo Holdings. “With deep expertise in precision medicine, GlycoEra’s management team is well-positioned to redefine therapies in immunology, and we are proud to support their continued progress.”

“As a founding investor in GlycoEra, we have been consistently impressed with the team’s progress - advancing a truly unique platform and building a promising pipeline of protein degraders,” said Graziano Seghezzi, Managing Partner at Sofinnova Partners. “We’re glad to welcome new investors who share our commitment to advancing GlycoEra’s mission. This additional capital will help bring best-in-class degraders into the clinic and one step closer to patients living with autoimmune diseases.”

GlycoEra is also announcing the additions of Max Klement, Matthew Hobson, Principal of Catalio Capital Management, and Sohaib Mir, Partner at LifeArc Ventures, to its board of directors.

About GlycoEra AG

GlycoEra AG is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing best-in-class protein degraders to transform the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Harnessing the power of glycoengineering to precisely target and degrade circulating, disease-causing proteins, GlycoEra is advancing a differentiated platform and pipeline of therapies targeting autoimmune diseases. The company is headquartered in Wädenswil, Switzerland with additional offices and labs in Newton, Massachusetts, USA.

For more information, visit www.glycoera.com.

