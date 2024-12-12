Global Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market US$ 50 Billion Opportunity By 2030

The global market for cancer antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) is experiencing rapid growth, with strong projections for sustained expansion over the next ten years. As of December 2024, a total of 16 cancer ADCs have received approval, marking a significant achievement in the battle against various cancer types. Kadcyla and Enhertu have emerged as the top performers in terms of sales, establishing a benchmark for other products in this sector. These ADCs have demonstrated remarkable effectiveness, particularly in treating HER2-positive breast cancer, and their commercial success highlights the potential of ADCs in cancer treatment.

Download Insight: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-cancer-drug-conjugates-market-size

Datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, is a prominent player in the ADC market. In November 2024, the companies submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) for accelerated approval in the US aimed at treating patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have undergone previous therapies. Additionally, another BLA for Dato-DXd is currently under review for patients with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive HER2-negative breast cancer. The FDA is expected to make a decision on this application in the first quarter of 2025, which could expand its application and enhance its market presence.

The ADC market is anticipated to surpass US$ 50 billion by 2030, driven by the approval of innovative therapies and their increasing application in cancer treatment. Leading pharmaceutical companies such as AbbVie, Gilead, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, and Roche are at the forefront of developing targeted ADCs. There is also a growing interest from investors, as evidenced by Adcendo’s successful US$ 135 million Series B funding round in November 2024, aimed at advancing its ADC pipeline focused on cancer. This investment reflects the increasing confidence in the ability of ADCs to transform cancer treatment and deliver significant financial returns.

In conclusion, the global market for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) is poised for substantial expansion, fueled by a rise in approvals and groundbreaking therapies. Currently, 16 ADCs have received licensing, with additional candidates in the pipeline, indicating progress in the development of personalized treatments aimed at enhancing patient outcomes. As the market approaches an anticipated valuation of US$ 50 billion by 2030, the increasing interest from pharmaceutical firms and investors underscores the transformative potential of ADCs in cancer therapy and the emergence of new opportunities.