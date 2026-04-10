Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Announces Strategic Collaboration and Partnership with Siemens Healthineers for the Transformative Bio-Hermes-002 Study

Siemens Healthineers joins collaborative study focused on new biomarkers designed to improve diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and dementias

WASHINGTON, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) is pleased to welcome Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare, to the Bio-Hermes-002 study. This collaboration will enhance this unique, observational platform study that compares blood-based and digital biomarkers across a broad range of clinical cognitive conditions, MRI and PET images as well as numerous races and ethnicities to generate data that may help predict, detect and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The Bio-Hermes-002 study collects data reflecting the performance of each biomarker in the study, or combination of biomarkers, to assess, diagnose or predict the presence of a variety of pathologies associated with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias including amyloid and tau in the brain – hallmark characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease.

In Bio-Hermes-002, Siemens Healthineers will be joining as a licensed partner, in an effort to change the paradigm of early-stage disease diagnostics and monitoring, building upon findings from Bio-Hermes-001.

“We’re proud to have Siemens Healthineers as a valued partner in the Bio-Hermes-002 study,” said John Dwyer, President of GAP. “With a shared goal of speeding diagnostics and the discovery of therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, this collaboration will enhance our scale and better integrate the entire spectrum of blood markers and imaging technology that needs to be brought to bear on clinical practice and research. We anticipate making great progress across the entire neurological technology waterfront with Siemens Healthineers’ involvement and are eager to get started."

Data from the Bio-Hermes-002 study will be stored on the AD Workbench from the Gates Ventures Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI). The AD Workbench is a global, secure, cloud-based data sharing and analytics environment that enables researchers worldwide to share, access, and analyze data across multiple platforms.

“Partnering with GAP for the Bio-Hermes-002 study is a timely opportunity to better understand how blood-based and digital biomarkers may help identify patients for neuroimaging and treatment earlier,” said Arejas J. Uzgiris, PhD, head of Clinical and Technology Innovation for North America for Diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers. “Generating evidence for use of earlier and broader testing to inform downstream clinical pathways is a critical step toward improving diagnosis and access to care.”

Siemens Healthineers is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70, and is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. The company joins a long list of industry leaders who are partners in this study, including Biogen and Eli Lilly and Company, IXICO, and Roche along with a growing list of exceptional partners providing blood-based biomarker assessments or digital assessments for Bio-Hermes-002. To date, the partners include AINOSTICS, Alamar Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Cambridge Cognition Limited, Cognivue, Cumulus Neuroscience Limited, Fujirebio, iLoF, LifeArc, Linus Health, Lucent Diagnostics--a Quanterix brand, Spear Bio, and ViewMind.

For more information about the Bio-Hermes-002 study and how to participate, visit https://globalalzplatform.org/.

Contact: media@globalalzplatform.org

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP):

The international nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments and other neurological therapies with a commitment to lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting the use of state-of-the-art biomarker technology and inclusivity in research studies, as well as celebrating the citizen scientists who make research possible.