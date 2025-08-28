Glidewell Unveils GlidePRO(TM): A Restorative-Driven, Fully Guided Solution for Full-Arch Implant Cases

New GlidePRO™ offers crown-down planning, personalized support and same-day provisionalization to support All-on-X procedures.

Glidewell, one of the world's leading dental laboratories, has announced the launch of GlidePRO™, a next-generation stackable surgical guide system designed to streamline full-arch implant procedures. GlidePRO offers restorative-driven planning, personalized support, and the ability to deliver a same-day provisional - all within a simplified, digitally enabled workflow.

At the heart of GlidePRO is a top-down treatment approach that begins with the final restoration in mind. Every case is planned by an expert on Glidewell's Digital Treatment Planning team to ensure prosthetic success and surgical precision. From case submission to final delivery, doctors are supported by a dedicated team that understands the clinical and restorative demands of full-arch surgery.

"With the GlidePRO stackable guides, we're able to deliver a higher level of precision and predictability in full-arch implant placement," said Dr. Bushra Imam, director of education & training at Glidewell. "We wanted faster procedures, fewer surprises and better long-term outcomes for patients - and a smarter, more streamlined path to providing care."

GlidePRO's same-day design service sets a benchmark in efficiency. Intraoral scans submitted the day of surgery are merged with the ideal digital treatment plan to enable delivery of an immediate fixed provisional - allowing patients to emerge with a confident smile immediately after surgery.

In addition to its speed, the same-day design service is engineered for workflow flexibility. The service includes step-by-step guidance for digital impression capture, regardless of whether the clinician uses photogrammetry, OPTISPLINT® or horizontal scan bodies. This compatibility enables doctors to use the scanning method of choice, without compromising accuracy or predictability.

Patients benefit from a less invasive experience, thanks to pre-planned, guided steps that reduce surgical time and tissue trauma. The result is often faster healing and greater comfort - plus the psychological, functional and esthetic benefit of leaving the surgical appointment with fixed teeth in place.

"GlidePRO is more than just a great stackable surgical guide," said Dr. Taylor Manalili, director of clinical prosthodontics at Glidewell. "With Glidewell's GlidePRO surgical solutions, you get a fully integrated workflow - from treatment planning through final restorative design."

To learn more about the GlidePRO, or for any additional information on guided surgery and digital treatment planning, visit glidewell.com/dtp-glidepro or call 866-497-3692.

