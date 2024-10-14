Glaukos To Present Multiple Scientific Abstracts at the 2024 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, announced today that its technologies will be featured in various scientific programming at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) annual meeting, being held October 18-21, 2024, in Chicago, IL. Glaukos will be exhibiting onsite at booth #2608.





In addition, Glaukos is sponsoring an educational symposium in conjunction with EyeWorld and AAO entitled, “iDose® TR: The Gateway to Interventional Glaucoma” on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 7:00-8:00 a.m. CT in the Grand Horizon EF Ballroom at the Marriott Marquis McCormick Place. The faculty includes Ike Ahmed, MD; John Berdahl, MD; Nathan Radcliffe, MD; Deborah Ristvedt, DO; and Savak Teymoorian, MD. Go here for more information and to register.

Key Glaucoma Posters:

John Berdahl, MD

Effect of Travoprost Intracameral Implant in Eyes with Prior Failed Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT)

Travoprost Intracameral Implant ( iDose TR ) Delivers Therapeutic Aqueous Humor Drug Levels and Lowers IOP Over 24 Months

A Decade-Long Outcome of Two First-Generation Trabecular Micro-Bypass Stents with Cataract Surgery in POAG

Key Corneal Health Presentations:

2:15-2:45 p.m., Weijie Lin, MD

Risk Factors for Complications After CXL for KCN

Abstract information can be found at www.aao.org/annual-meeting.

The AAO Annual Meeting is among the largest gatherings of ophthalmic physicians, medical personnel, and industry executives in the ophthalmic industry. All educational content of the AAO Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and AAO does not endorse, promote, approve or recommend the use of any products, devices or services.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDose TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rare corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.

About iDose® TR (U.S.)

iDose TR (travoprost intracameral implant) is a long duration prostaglandin analog approved for a single administration and indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT). Made from medical-grade titanium, iDose TR is implanted through the trabecular meshwork and back wall of Schlemm’s canal, directly into scleral tissue. Once implanted, 75 mcg of a novel, preservative-free, proprietary formulation of travoprost continuously elutes into the anterior chamber via membrane-controlled diffusion, allowing for 24/7 release of medication.

Indication for Use: iDose TR (travoprost intracameral implant) is indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT).

Dosage and Administration: For ophthalmic intracameral administration. The intracameral administration should be carried out under standard aseptic conditions.

Contraindications: iDose TR is contraindicated in patients with active or suspected ocular or periocular infections, patients with corneal endothelial cell dystrophy (e.g., Fuch’s Dystrophy, corneal guttatae), patients with prior corneal transplantation, or endothelial cell transplants (e.g., Descemet’s Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty [DSAEK]), patients with hypersensitivity to travoprost or to any other components of the product.

Warnings and Precautions: iDose TR should be used with caution in patients with narrow angles or other angle abnormalities. Monitor patients routinely to confirm the location of the iDose TR at the site of administration. Increased pigmentation of the iris can occur. Iris pigmentation is likely to be permanent.

Adverse Reactions: In controlled studies, the most common ocular adverse reactions reported in 2% to 6% of patients were increases in intraocular pressure, iritis, dry eye, visual field defects, eye pain, ocular hyperaemia, and reduced visual acuity.

About iStent inject® W Trabecular Micro-Bypass System (U.S.)

Indication for Use: The iStent inject W Trabecular Micro-Bypass System Model G2-W is indicated for use in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with mild to moderate primary open-angle glaucoma.

Contraindications: The iStent inject W is contraindicated in eyes with angle-closure glaucoma, traumatic, malignant, uveitic, or neovascular glaucoma, discernible congenital anomalies of the anterior chamber (AC) angle, retrobulbar tumor, thyroid eye disease, or Sturge-Weber Syndrome or any other type of condition that may cause elevated episcleral venous pressure.

Warnings: Gonioscopy should be performed prior to surgery to exclude congenital anomalies of the angle, PAS, rubeosis, or conditions that would prohibit adequate visualization of the angle that could lead to improper placement of the stent and pose a hazard.

MRI Information: The iStent inject W is MR-Conditional, i.e., the device is safe for use in a specified MR environment under specified conditions; please see Directions for Use (DFU) label for details.

Precautions: The surgeon should monitor the patient postoperatively for proper maintenance of IOP. The safety and effectiveness of the iStent inject W have not been established as an alternative to the primary treatment of glaucoma with medications, in children, in eyes with significant prior trauma, abnormal anterior segment, chronic inflammation, prior glaucoma surgery (except SLT performed > 90 days preoperative), glaucoma associated with vascular disorders, pseudoexfoliative, pigmentary or other secondary open-angle glaucomas, pseudophakic eyes, phakic eyes without concomitant cataract surgery or with complicated cataract surgery, eyes with medicated IOP > 24 mmHg or unmedicated IOP < 21 mmHg or > 36 mmHg, or for implantation of more or less than two stents.

Adverse Events: Common postoperative adverse events reported in the iStent inject randomized pivotal trial included stent obstruction (6.2%), intraocular inflammation (5.7% for iStent inject vs. 4.2% for cataract surgery only), secondary surgical intervention (5.4% vs. 5.0%) and BCVA loss ≥ 2 lines ≥ 3 months (2.6% vs. 4.2%).

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by, or on the order of, a physician. Please see DFU for a complete list of contraindications, warnings, precautions, and adverse events.

For more information, visit www.glaukos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the timing and extent to which obtain regulatory approval for investigational products, our ability to successfully commercialize such products, the ability to obtain and maintain adequate financial coverage and reimbursement for our products, and the continued efficacy and safety profile of our products as might be suggested in the presentations at the AAO meeting. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos, and our business are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 2, 2024. Our filings with the SEC are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

