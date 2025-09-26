Glaukos Breaks Ground on New Research, Development, and Manufacturing Facility in Huntsville, Alabama

Planned Investment of $80+ Million in 200,000 Square-Foot State-of-the-Art Facility Supports Glaukos’ Long-Term Growth Plans and Reinforces Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases, today celebrated the groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art research, development, and manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama. The new site represents a major milestone in the company’s commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing, creating high-quality jobs, and driving the next generation of innovation in American healthcare.

“We are proud to expand our U.S. footprint with the development of this new state-of-the-art facility to augment our current infrastructure and support our long-term growth plans, underscoring our commitment to American manufacturing and the critical role it plays in advancing healthcare innovation,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos chairman and chief executive officer. “After evaluating over 100 potential sites worldwide, we ultimately chose Huntsville for its strong talent base and vibrant business climate. We appreciate our new partnership with the City of Huntsville and look forward to the ophthalmic innovations that will emerge from this strategic expansion as we continue advancing our mission to transform vision therapies for patients living with chronic eye diseases.”

U.S. Representatives Dale Strong and Robert Aderholt, local officials including Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, community leaders, and company executives attended today’s ceremony, celebrating the project as both an economic driver for the region and a testament to the resurgence of U.S. manufacturing leadership.

Congressman Dale Strong, who represents Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District, including the City of Huntsville, said, “I’m proud to welcome Glaukos to Huntsville, Alabama. They are not only advancing cutting-edge therapies; they are becoming a true partner – investing in our people and strengthening our region. What starts here in Huntsville will ultimately help patients around the world experience a brighter future."

“For decades, Huntsville has worked to build an environment where science, technology and advanced manufacturing thrive together in a community that knows how to support discovery. Glaukos’ decision to grow here builds on that foundation, showing how our community’s strengths attract companies that are shaping the future of human health around the world,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

The agreement includes the development of a new 200,000 square-foot R&D and manufacturing facility to be built on 25 acres in Cummings Research Park, with an option for an additional 15 acres for future expansion. The multi-year project carries a planned capital expenditure of more than $80 million and is expected to bring more than 150 full-time jobs to the region. Glaukos’ new facility is expected to be completed by 2030.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDose® TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rarely diagnosed corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.

Chris Lewis

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs

(949) 481-0510

clewis@glaukos.com