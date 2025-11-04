Glaukos Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2025

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 10:15 a.m. ET in Palm Beach, FL

Stifel Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 1:20 p.m. ET in New York City, NY

Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT in Nashville, TN

BTIG Ophthalmology Day on Monday, December 1, 2025 (virtual)

Citi Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 1:45 p.m. ET in Miami, FL

A live and archived webcast for these events, where applicable, will be available in the Investors section of the Glaukos website at http://investors.glaukos.com.

About Glaukos

Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDose® TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rarely diagnosed corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.

