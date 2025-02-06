Ginkgo Bioworks to Host 6th Annual Ferment as Boston-based Conference Series

Evolution of Ferment conference to kick off Summer 2025

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced the 2025 Ferment Series, an evolution of its flagship annual conference dedicated to advancing Ginkgo’s mission of making biology easier to engineer. Throughout 2025, Ginkgo product teams will hold a series of focused Ferments at Ginkgo’s beautiful event venue, located at 19 Fid Kennedy Ave in Boston’s historic Seaport District, just a five-minute walk from Ginkgo’s headquarters.

Each Ferment in the 2025 series will dive deep into specific focus areas—spanning Ginkgo’s cell engineering and biosecurity offerings—and highlight how Ginkgo’s broad horizontal platform for engineering biology is enabling transformative solutions across markets including pharma & biotech, agriculture, industrial biotech, government, and beyond. Speawkers and panelists will include Ginkgo experts, partners, and industry leaders who are applying engineered biology to discover, optimize, and manufacture cutting-edge products.

Attendees will also get a close look at Ginkgo’s technologies and the innovations they have delivered to partners around the world. In addition, entirely new products and next-generation services will be showcased, including Ginkgo Datapoints’ high-throughput AI-driven data generation services; Ginkgo Automation’s Reconfigurable Automation Cart (RAC) systems; and Ginkgo Biosecurity’s product suite anchored by Canopy (persistent, environmental pathogen monitoring) and Horizon (data-driven global threat intelligence).

“We made big changes in 2024, and our mission is stronger than ever,” said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks. “Whether you’re seeking the perfect antibody, looking to spin up a data generation engine to train your biological AI model, outfitting your lab with extensible and flexible automation, or building a new biosecurity solution to meet your mission’s demands, you can find your needle in our tech stack. We’re excited to show how the platform is evolving, and our new automation capabilities, expanded AI offerings, and next-gen data services will all be on full display at our 2025 Ferment event series. Join us as we celebrate the transformative power of biology and the foundational advancements being made by pioneers across our industry.”

A larger, platform-wide Ferment will return in 2026, alternating years with targeted business-specific gatherings.

2025 Ferment Series Calendar

Summer: Datapoints x AI Ginkgo Datapoints generates high-quality data at the scale, price, and speed you need. Learn more about our new data-generation services ( Functional Genomics & Antibody Developability ) and dive into the AI models that we’re deploying and leveraging to accelerate biotech R&D.

Ginkgo Datapoints generates high-quality data at the scale, price, and speed you need. Learn more about our new data-generation services ( & ) and dive into that we’re deploying and leveraging to accelerate biotech R&D. September: Ginkgo Biopharma Solutions Ginkgo Biopharma Solutions partners to accelerate your preclinical drug discovery and development research with cutting-edge automation, AI-driven tools, and world-class scientific expertise. Our solutions and products streamline research, enhance efficiency, and empower drug developers to push the boundaries of innovation. Join us to explore our latest offerings and see how our teams help bring therapeutics from concept to clinic.

October: Biosecurity Exploring the future of biosecurity. Experts from government and industry will discuss strategies for identifying, monitoring, and mitigating biological risks.

November: Automation Demonstrations of Ginkgo’s RAC Automation systems , plus in-depth tours of the Foundry to illustrate how large-scale data generation and new automation tech are fueling breakthroughs in cell programming.

Dates are subject to change.

Ginkgo’s Agriculture team is especially excited to meet with partners, old and new, at World AgriTech in San Francisco (March) and ABIM (October), in addition to other industry conferences. As a Gold Sponsor of World AgriTech SF, Ginkgo will be hosting a tour of its R&D facility in West Sacramento, CA on March 10, 2025. Find out more about that pre-summit tour here .

Connect with fellow innovators and leaders, and develop the relationships and ideas that will shape the future of biotechnology. For more information about Ginkgo’s 2025 Ferment series and to subscribe to updates, please visit our series home page ,

About Ginkgo Bioworks:

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visitand, read our, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@and @), Instagram (@), Threads (@), or

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of Ginkgo’s cell engineering and biosecurity offerings. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “can,” “project,” “potential,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo’s business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (vii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (viii) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (ix) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Ginkgo’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on, Ginkgo’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

