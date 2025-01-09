Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that Co-Founder and CEO, Jason Kelly, is scheduled to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET).

Further details, a webcast link, and a replay of the presentation will be posted on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

