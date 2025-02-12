SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Gilead Sciences Announces 2.6 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2025 Dividend

February 12, 2025 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Dividend--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.6% in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2025. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.


About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

Contacts

Ashleigh Koss, Media
public_affairs@gilead.com

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

Northern California Earnings
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Pain
Vertex Eyes Expansive, Easy Access for Journavx in Coming Weeks
February 11, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A brain hovers over a hand against a yellow-striped background
Alzheimer’s disease
As US Sales of Leqembi Lag, Eisai Eyes SubQ Approvals
February 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Weight loss
After Unforced Error, Novo Execs Try to Boost CagriSema Sentiment—Without Hard Numbers
February 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Man falls off skis, flat vector illustration isolated on white background. Person learns skiing and falls. Winter sport and vacation activities. Ski resort concept.
Earnings
After Lilly Powers Up Zepbound Supply, Analyst Wonders if Build-Out Is ‘Over Our Skis’
February 6, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong