Gilead Sciences Announces 2.6 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2025 Dividend

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Dividend--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.6% in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2025. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.





About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer, and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

Contacts



Ashleigh Koss, Media

public_affairs@gilead.com

Jacquie Ross, Investors

investor_relations@gilead.com