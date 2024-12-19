Getinge and 908 Devices Partner to Enhance Bioreactor Capabilities for Continuous Monitoring of Key Cell Culture Parameters

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#automation--Today, 908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS) and Getinge announce their collaboration to integrate Getinge’s bioreactors with 908 Devices’ MAVEN for automated control of glucose and lactate levels in cell cultures. The combined solution will help scientists measure critical process parameters in bioreactors, offering continuous, real-time analysis without the need for manual sampling.





In the field of bioprocessing, the continuous monitoring of glucose and lactate levels is crucial for optimizing cell culture conditions and thereby the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. Accurate measurement of these parameters allows for better control of the bioreactor environment, leading to improved productivity and reduced time to market.

908 Devices’ MAVEN provides highly precise, on-line monitoring and control of glucose and lactate without any loss of bioreactor volume, enabling biopharma scientists to maintain optimal nutrient and metabolite concentrations, even at very low levels. Data from MAVEN is collected and supervised through Getinge’s advanced controllers. It can set up control loops, recipe functionality and advanced control, and has the capacity to measure from up to two bioreactors simultaneously.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with 908 Devices on this joint solution to make our customers’ life in the lab easier. This means continuous visibility into concentration changes, continuous control of glucose levels, and the ability to adjust control strategies based on real-time measurements, such as starting feeding or stopping cultivation. This enables our customers to increase productivity and go faster to market,” explains Timo Keijzer, Director Product Marketing at Getinge.

Timo’s emphasis on seamless lab workflows is echoed by Christopher D. Brown, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder at 908 Devices, who adds: “We’re excited to partner with Getinge as we share a mutual passion to enable our biopharma customers with modern bioprocess automation tools for control of critical process parameters, thereby increasing their process understanding and accelerating development workflows. In addition, implementing robust control strategies in development optimizes product performance and facilitates a scalable process.”

The MAVEN device will be compatible with Getinge’s Livit Flex controller and connected through Livit Links sensor ports. Find out more about Getinge’s bioreactors.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing life-altering applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, life sciences research and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of complementary analytical technologies, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

