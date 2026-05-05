Geron Plans to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer, today announced that members of the management team are scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Bank of America Securities 2026 Healthcare Conference

Presentation on Tuesday, May 12 at 4:35 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, NV

2026 Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum

Virtual presentation on Wednesday, May 20 at 12:00 p.m. ET

A live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at www.geron.com.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis, as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media

Dawn Schottlandt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

dschottlandt@geron.com