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Press Releases

GenSight Biologics Announces the Filing of its 2025 Universal Registration Document

April 16, 2026 | 
1 min read

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:



GenSight Biologics (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announced that its 2025 Universal Registration Document (URD) in English was filed with the French market authority (Autorités des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) on April 14, 2026, under the reference D.26-0251.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

  • The 2025 annual financial report;
  • The management report;
  • The report on corporate governance; and
  • The description of the share buyback program.

The Universal Registration Document may be consulted on the Company’s website (www.gensight-biologics.com), “Investors” section, and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010 (lenadogene nolparvovec) is in Phase III in Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible blindness in teens and young adults. GS010 is currently in clinical development, has not to date been granted marketing authorization in France or any other jurisdiction, and is therefore not available commercially. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.


Contacts

GenSight Biologics
Chief Financial Officer
Jan Eryk Umiastowski
jeumiastowski@gensight-biologics.com

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