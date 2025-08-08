Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2025

August 7, 2025 Copenhagen, Denmark;

Interim Report for the First Half Ended June 30, 2025

Highlights

Epcoritamab a dvancing to earlier lines of therapy with the submission of a sBLA to the FDA for epcoritamab plus R 2 in patients with relapsed or refractory FL

Rinatabart sesutecan (Rina-S ® ) continues to progress, demonstrating encouraging antitumor activity in endometrial cancer in data presented at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

Data from over 40 abstracts highlighting the depth, breadth and strength of Genmab’s comprehensive epcoritamab development program presented at multiple medical conferences

Genmab revenue increased 19% compared to the first six months of 2024, to $1,640 million

“In the first half of the year we continued to make progress towards our strategic priorities as we strive towards our goal of bringing our innovative therapies to additional patients in need. We further maximized the potential of our commercialized medicines with an additional sBLA submission for EPKINLY® (epcoritamab-bysp) and the launch of Tivdak® (tisotumab vedotin) in Japan. We also accelerated the development of our late-stage pipeline through both encouraging data presentations and, for Rina-S, the announcement of additional planned Phase 3 clinical trials,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

Financial Performance First Half of 2025

Revenue was $1,640 million for the first six months of 2025 compared to $1,382 million for the first six months of 2024. The increase of $258 million, or 19%, was primarily driven by higher DARZALEX ® and Kesimpta ® royalties achieved under our collaborations with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Novartis Pharma AG (Novartis), respectively, and higher EPKINLY net product sales.

and Kesimpta royalties achieved under our collaborations with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Novartis Pharma AG (Novartis), respectively, and higher EPKINLY net product sales. Royalty revenue was $1,378 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $1,111 million in the first six months of 2024, an increase of $267 million, or 24%. The increase in royalties was driven by higher net sales of DARZALEX and Kesimpta.

Net sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab), including sales of the subcutaneous (SC) product (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj, sold under the tradename DARZALEX FASPRO ® in the U.S.) by J&J were $6,776 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $5,570 million in the first six months of 2024, an increase of $1,206 million or 22%.

in the U.S.) by J&J were $6,776 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $5,570 million in the first six months of 2024, an increase of $1,206 million or 22%. Total costs and operating expenses were $1,092 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $1,030 million in the first six months of 2024. The increase of $62 million, or 6%, was driven by the expansion of our product pipeline, including advancement of Rina-S, the continued development of Genmab’s broader organizational capabilities as well as profit-sharing amounts payable to AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) related to EPKINLY sales.

Operating profit was $548 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $352 million in the first six months of 2024.

Net financial items resulted in income of $119 million for the first six months of 2025 compared to $204 million in the first six months of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in foreign exchange impacts driven by the change in functional currency of Genmab A/S on January 1, 2025, as well as a decrease in interest income for the first six months of 2025 compared to the first six months of 2024 related to average lower cash balances.



Outlook

Genmab is updating its revenue and operating profit guidance for 2025. The improved guidance is driven by higher total royalty revenues from DARZALEX.

2025 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

(USD million) Revised Guidance Revised Mid-Point Previous Guidance Guidance Mid-Point Revenue 3,500 - 3,700 3,600 3,340 - 3,660 3,500 Royalties 2,945 - 3,090 3,017 2,785 - 3,015 2,900 Net product sales/Collaboration revenue* 425 - 465 445 415 - 460 438 Milestones/Reimbursement revenue 130 - 145 138 140 - 185 162 Gross profit** 3,280 - 3,460 3,370 3,120 - 3,420 3,270 Operating expenses** (2,055) - (2,225) (2,140) (2,055) - (2,225) (2,140) Operating profit 1,055 - 1,405 1,230 895 - 1,365 1,130

Net Product Sales and Collaboration Revenue consists of EPKINLY Net Product Sales in the U.S. and Japan and Tivdak (Genmab’s share of net profits) in the U.S. and Net Product Sales in Japan

Operating Expenses Range excludes Cost of Product Sales Range, which is included in Gross Profit Range

Other Matters

Both the functional currency of the Genmab A/S legal entity and the presentation currency of the condensed consolidated financials statements have been changed from DKK to USD effective January 1, 2025. The change in functional currency has been implemented with prospective effect. The change in presentation currency has been implemented with retrospective effect. Comparative figures for prior periods have been restated accordingly.

*sBLA = supplemental Biologics License Application, FDA = U.S. Food and Drug Administration, R2 = rituximab and lenalidomide, FL = follicular lymphoma, ASCO = American Society of Clinical Oncology

