GENFIT Reports First-Half 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Financial Highlights Cash and cash equivalents totaled €113.8 million as of June 30, 2026; expected to fund the Company beyond the end of 2028 €21.1 million in revenues as of June 30, 2026, including €21.0 million in royalties generated under the Ipsen agreement

Key Highlights PBC: Ipsen doubled its peak annual global sales target for Iqirvo® in PBC to €1 billion, underscoring the value creation potential of GENFIT's licensing agreement MASH: Medicare coverage secured in August 2026 in the United States for NASHnext®, the Labcorp-commercialized test based on GENFIT's NIS™ technology; estimated U.S. peak sales of products based on GENFIT’s NIS™ technology could exceed $1.5 billion by 2033 (IQVIA) ACLF: Clinical-stage pipeline re-focused on the planned initiation of two Phase 2 clinical trials, of nangibotide and nitazoxanide, before year-end CCA: Continued advancement of GNS561 in combination therapy, including expansion of the Phase 1b study into additional cohorts following encouraging preliminary data; preparation for a Phase 2 trial expected to commence before year-end



Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States); September 28, 2026 – GENFIT (Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announced its first half 2026 financial results and provided a corporate update.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: “We are pleased with the progress across our businesses and believe we now have a strong platform to build upon. Iqirvo® continues to perform above expectations, with royalty revenue more than tripling in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year. This momentum could be further supported by the very encouraging ELSPIRE Phase 3 results and is reflected in Ipsen’s recent increase in its peak-sales guidance to €1 billion. At the same time, our MASH diagnostics business is emerging as a potentially significant contributor to future revenues, as the key challenge in this large market is shifting from treatment availability to patient identification and monitoring. Finally, we are starting three distinct Phase 2 studies, with readouts expected next year, each addressing a challenging condition where we believe our programs have the potential to make a meaningful difference.”

I. Financial update

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2026, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to €113.8 million compared with €101.1 million as of December 31, 2025.

In 2026, cash consumption was primarily driven by research and development activities across our Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) franchise programs, notably NTZ/G1090N, SRT-015, CLM-022 and VS-02 HE, as well as our GNS561 program in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA). This cash consumption was offset by two significant cash inflows during the first half of 2026: (i) the second €30.0 million tranche received under the royalty financing agreement and (ii) the receipt of the first commercial milestone payment of €17.0 million from Ipsen (USD$20.0 million), which had already accrued for in 2025 and received in 2026..

We expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements beyond the end of 2028, enabling the Company to further develop its R&D pipeline and support general corporate purposes. This is based on current assumptions and programs and does not include exceptional events. This estimation assumes (i) our expectation to receive significant future commercial milestone revenue pursuant to the Ipsen Agreement and Ipsen meeting its sales-based thresholds and (ii) drawing down the third and final, optional installment under the Royalty Financing agreement.

Financial highlights

The table below presents the condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first half of 2026, with comparative figures for the first half of 2025.

Half-year ended (in € thousands, except earnings per share data) 2025/06/30 2026/06/30 Revenues and other income Revenue 33,488 21,073 Other income 2,182 3,960 Revenues and other income 35,670 25,033 Operating expenses and other operating income (expenses) Research and development expenses (25,117) (24,927) General and administrative expenses (9,971) (8,328) Marketing and market access expenses (392) (15) Other operating expenses (115) (487) Operating income (loss) 76 (8,724) Financial income 1,850 1,463 Financial expenses (12,027) (18,854) Financial profit (loss) (10,178) (17,392) Net profit (loss) before tax (10,102) (26,116) Income tax benefit (expense) 146 (5) Net profit (loss) (9,956) (26,120) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share (€/share) (0.20) (0.52) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (€/share) (0.20) (0.52)

The Group’s condensed statement of financial position, condensed statement of net income and condensed statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting standards, are presented in the Appendix of this document.

Detailed information on the condensed consolidated financial statements, together with the statutory auditors’ review report, is provided in the 2026 Half-Year Business and Financial Report, available in the “Investors” section of GENFIT’s website.

We encourage investors to take into consideration all the information presented in our 2025 Universal Registration Document filed under D.26-0221 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 3, 2026 and the 2026 Half-Year Business and Financial Report before deciding to invest in Company shares; these documents are available on GENFIT’s website: www.genfit.com and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). This includes, in particular, the risk factors described in section 2 of the 2025 Universal Registration Document, as well as the update provided in section 2.5 of the 2026 Half-Year Business and Financial Report, of which the realization may have (or has had in some cases) material adverse effect on the Group and its activity, financial situation, results, development or perspectives, and which are of importance in the investment decision-making process.

Financial highlight comments

Revenue

Revenue Half-year ended (In € thousands) 30/06/2025 30/06/2026 Royalty revenue 6,871 20,975 Milestone revenue 26,556 0 Other revenue 61 98 TOTAL 33,488 21,073

Royalty revenue

Virtually all royalty revenue is derived from worldwide sales of Ipsen's Iqirvo1 (elafibranor) under the Ipsen Agreement. These are utilized to repay the Group's Royalty Financing agreement.

Milestone revenue

On May 20, 2025, GENFIT announced that Ipsen’s Iqirvo (elafibranor) was granted pricing and reimbursement in Italy for PBC, the third major European country to do so in addition to the UK and Germany. This third approval triggered a new milestone payment of €26.5 million under GENFIT's Licensing and Collaboration Agreement with Ipsen, due upon pricing and reimbursement of Iqirvo (elafibranor) in three major European markets.

When comparing total revenues year on year, the timing of milestone payments should be kept in mind: revenues in the first half of 2025 included a milestone payment, whereas no milestone revenue was recognized in the first half of 2026. Additional milestone payments may, however, be recognized in the future.

Other income

Other income Half-year ended (in € thousands) 06/30/2025 06/30/2026 CIR tax credit 2,030 3,091 Other operating income (including exchange gains on trade payables and receivables) 135 854 Government grants and subsidies 17 15 TOTAL 2,182 3,960

The increase in the CIR research tax credit compared to the prior period was primarily driven by an increase in eligible research and development expenses.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses amounted to €33.8 million in 2026, compared with €35.6 million in 2025, and comprised research and development expenses, general and administrative expenses, marketing and pre-commercialization expenses, and other operating income and expenses.

Research and development expenses decreased in 2026 compared with the prior period, primarily as a result of the discontinuation of the VS-01-ACLF program in 2025. This decrease was partially offset by the advancement of development activities across the Group’s other priority programs, notably nitazoxanide (NTZ), VS-02-HE, GNS561 and VS-01-UCD.

General and administrative expenses decreased in 2026 compared with the prior period, primarily due to the non-recurrence of costs related to the liquidation of Versantis recognized in 2025, as well as cost savings resulting from the Company’s delisting from the Nasdaq.

Financial results

The Group recorded a financial loss of €17.4 million in the first half of 2026, compared with a financial loss of €10.2 million in the first half of 2025.

Financial expenses increased in 2026 compared with the prior period, primarily due to changes in the fair value of the royalty financing liability recognized in profit or loss.

Net loss

The first half of 2026 resulted in a net loss of €26.1 million, compared with a net loss of €10.0 million in the first half of 2025.

II. Business update

Two emerging revenue streams

Elafibranor in cholestatic liver diseases





PBC – On July 30, 2026 Ipsen reported its Iqirvo (elafibranor) sales results for the first half of 2026. Ipsen upgraded its peak sales estimates from €500 million to €1 billion in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). This revision followed Ipsen's announcement on July 13, 2026, that the primary endpoint of alkaline phosphatase (ALP) normalization had been achieved in 85% of patients treated with Iqirvo (elafibranor), compared with 23% of patients receiving placebo, in the Phase 3 ELSPIRE study. This revision is also explained by accelerated sales growth in the US driven by a higher number of patients, and strong launches across European countries. Iqirvo’s net sales for the first six months of 2026 amounted to €173 million2. This momentum also allowed GENFIT to activate, in January 2026, an additional €30 million tranche under GENFIT’s Royalty Financing agreement with HCRx, enhancing financial flexibility without shareholder dilution.

PSC – Beyond PBC, Ipsen announced the initiation of the Phase 3 ELASCOPE study evaluating elafibranor in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) in early 2026. The PSC market opportunity is estimated to be comparable in size to the second‑line PBC market. Subject to successful development and regulatory approval of elafibranor in this indication, GENFIT would be eligible to receive additional milestone payments as well as incremental double‑digit royalties. Data readout from the Phase 3 trial is expected around 2031.

NISTM Technology in MASH





Program status – In August 2026, Medicare reimbursement of Labcorp's NASHnext® test (based on GENFIT's NIS™ technology) became effective under the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule for patients meeting coverage criteria. GENFIT believes broader reimbursement by private payers, if obtained, could support accelerated adoption of its technology over time. Further market expansion could also be supported by a potential future in vitro (IVD) launch, which may facilitate deployment across a wider range of healthcare settings.

Highlights on U.S. Market Potential – Based on intention-to-diagnose data collected across key specialties, increasing disease prevalence, and a staged commercialization strategy spanning Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs), IQVIA estimates U.S. peak sales of products using GENFIT's technology could exceed $1.5 billion by 2033, with annual testing volume in the U.S. reaching more than 7 million tests.3

Beyond the United States – In Europe and Asia, GENFIT expects its IVD strategy to play a key role in the future commercialization of its NIS™ technology. Supported by the anticipated expansion of the MASH therapeutic market and the broader accessibility enabled by IVD products, international markets could represent a meaningful additional revenue opportunity over time.

R&D pipeline

Clinical stage: Three programs entering Phase 2 clinical development in the second half of 2026





Two assets in Acute on-Chronic Liver Failure (ACLF)

Nangibotide – In summer 2026, GENFIT acquired nangibotide, a differentiated late-stage asset, reinforcing the Company’s portfolio of innovative therapies addressing high unmet medical needs. The investigation in Phase 2 is supported by a robust scientific and clinical foundation around the TREM-1 pathway and the asset's profile:

Strong knowledge of nangibotide’s biological pathway

Multiple efficacy signals already observed with nangibotide in post-hoc analyses of three Phase 2 clinical trials in septic shock and COVID-19 subjects, including a statistically significant reduction in mortality in severe COVID-19 and significant improvements in SOFA score from baseline in septic shock

Overall favorable safety and tolerability profile demonstrated across four clinical trials, with more than 400 subjects exposed to nangibotide, and no meaningful differences versus placebo in safety outcomes





Nangibotide is expected to enter a Phase 2 study in ACLF in the fourth quarter of 2026, with data readout targeted in 2027.

Nitazoxanide (NTZ) – Positive Phase 1 data reported in early 2026 confirmed the favorable safety profile of NTZ and demonstrated multi‑modal biological activity, supporting its continued clinical development across the ACLF disease continuum. In March 2026, NTZ was granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of ACLF. A proof‑of‑concept study was initiated in the third quarter of 2026, with data expected in 2027.

One asset in oncology

GNS561 – Encouraging preliminary data from the ongoing Phase 1b study evaluating investigational drug GNS561 with a MEK inhibitor (MEKi) in KRAS mutated CCA were disclosed in December 2025 and June 2026. This Phase 1b dose escalation is progressing as planned, with additional data anticipated in the second half of 2026, following study expansion into additional cohorts supported by preliminary signals. The Phase 2 initiation is on track for launch in the second semester of 2026. Phase 2 data readout is targeted in 2027.

Research stage: multiple targets in ACLF and oncology





ACLF – GENFIT’s strategy for the treatment of ACLF is concentrated around its two most advanced assets, nangibotide and NTZ, both entering Phase 2 clinical investigations in 2026, as well as the potential of extracellular vesicle-based approaches. This focus is underpinned by robust body of evidence generated through internal preclinical research, external datasets, translational analyses, and ongoing interactions with leading international hepatology and critical care experts. GENFIT is thus directing its capital and development resources towards the programs with the strongest translational rationale and clinical potential, and has discontinued the development of SRT-015 and CLM-022 programs. The evaluation of the VS-02-HE program remains ongoing, alongside continued exploration of additional mechanisms of action relevant to ACLF. Further updates will be provided as these programs mature and progress toward clinical development.

Oncology – Following the encouraging preliminary results observed with GNS561 in combination with a MEK inhibitor in cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), further supporting the therapeutic potential of autophagy inhibition, GENFIT has initiated research activities to explore this approach in additional oncology indications and in combination with other therapeutic agents. Further details will be provided as and when these programs advance into clinical development.

Corporate governance updates

In February 2026, Mr. John BROZEK replaced Ms. Florence SÉJOURNÉ as permanent representative of Biotech Avenir SAS on the Company's Board of Directors.

Extra-financial performance

In May 2026 GENFIT published its annual Extra-Financial Performance Report (fiscal year 2025), highlighting its latest initiatives and providing insights on the evolution of key performance indicators. In terms of recognition, GENFIT maintained its “Prime status” with ISS ESG and gold medal awarded by Ethifinance in recognition of its ESG performance. GENFIT is also a Certified B Corporation since 2025.

Half-year Consolidated Financial Results at June 30, 2026



The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position, Statements of Operations and Statements of Cash Flow of the Group were prepared in accordance with the IFRS.

The limited review procedures on the condensed consolidated financial statements have been performed. The half-year consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2026 were approved by the Board of Directors on September 28, 2026.

The condensed consolidated financial statements as well as the notes to the consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2026 and the statutory auditor’s report on the consolidated financial statements are included in the Half Year Business and Financial Report at June 30, 2026 available on the “Investors” page of the GENFIT website.

All financial information (unless indicated otherwise) is presented in thousands of euros (€).

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Assets

As of (in € thousands) 2025/12/31 2026/06/30 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 101,093 113,822 Current trade and other receivables 40,328 24,776 Other current assets 2,857 2,813 Inventories 4 4 Total - Current assets 144,282 141,416 Non-current assets Intangible assets 4,155 2,102 Property, plant and equipment 7,100 6,674 Other non-current financial assets 3,503 3,375 Deferred tax assets 0 0 Total - Non-current assets 14,759 12,151 Total - Assets 159,041 153,567

Shareholders’ equity and liabilities

As of (in € thousands) 2025/12/31 2026/06/30 Current liabilities Current convertible loans 0 0 Other current loans and borrowings 2,025 2,020 Current trade and other payables 26,392 19,192 Current provisions 2,958 2,052 Other current tax liabilities 0 0 Total - Current liabilities 72,312 89,251 Non-current liabilities Other non-current loans and borrowings 3,546 2,535 Non-current employee benefits 1,475 1,580 Deferred tax liabilities 0 0 Total - Non-current liabilities 109,265 112,852 Shareholders' equity Share capital 12,509 12,524 Share premium 440,303 440,930 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (389,813) (475,908) Currency translation adjustment 433 38 Net profit (loss) (85,968) (26,120) Total - Shareholders' equity (22,536) (48,536) Total - Shareholders' equity & liabilities 159,041 153,567

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Half-year ended (in € thousands, except earnings per share data) 2025/06/30 2026/06/30 Revenues and other income Revenue 33,488 21,073 Other income 2,182 3,960 Revenues and other income 35,670 25,033 Operating expenses and other operating income (expenses) Research and development expenses (25,117) (24,927) General and administrative expenses (9,971) (8,328) Marketing and market access expenses (392) (15) Other operating expenses (115) (487) Operating income (loss) 76 (8,724) Financial income 1,850 1,463 Financial expenses (12,027) (18,854) Financial profit (loss) (10,178) (17,392) Net profit (loss) before tax (10,102) (26,116) Income tax benefit (expense) 146 (5) Net profit (loss) (9,956) (26,120) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share (€/share) (0.20) (0.52) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (€/share) (0.20) (0.52)

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

Half-year ended Half-year ended (in € thousands) 2025/06/30 2026/06/30 Cash flows from operating activities + Net profit (loss) (9,956) (26,118) Reconciliation of net loss to net cash used in operating activities Adjustments for: + Depreciation and amortization on tangible and intangible assets 897 943 + Impairment and provisions 193 2,238 + Expenses related to share-based compensation 242 485 - Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment (12) 0 + Net finance expenses (revenue) 6,324 17,940 + Income tax expense (benefit) (146) 5 + Other non-cash items 590 (11) Operating cash flows before change in working capital (1,868) (4,518) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables and other assets (37,840) 14,190 (Decrease) increase in trade payables and other liabilities 9,606 (6,714) Change in working capital (28,234) 7,476 Income tax paid 0 0 Net cash flows provided by (used in) in operating activities (30,102) 2,958 Cash flows from investment activities - Acquisition of other intangible assets (2,034) (6) - Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,054) (537) + Proceeds from disposal of / reimbursement of property, plant and equipment 39 0 - Acquisition of financial instruments (170) (37) + Proceeds from sale of financial instruments 0 22 Net cash flows provided by (used in ) investment activities (3,219) (557) Cash flows from financing activities + Proceeds from issue of share capital (net) 17 154 + Proceeds from new loans and borrowings 130,020 30,000 - Repayments of loans and borrowings (62,105) (431) - Repayments of royalty financing liability (4,492) (18,723) - Payments of debt issuance costs (3,363) (375) - Payments on lease debts (555) (586) - Financial interests paid (including finance lease) (530) (34) + Financial interests received 295 429 Net cash flows provided by (used in ) financing activities 59,287 10,435 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 25,966 12,835 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 81,788 101,093 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash (243) (106) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 107,511 113,822

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT focuses on Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and associated conditions such as acute decompensation (AD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). It develops therapeutic assets which have complementary mechanisms of action, selected to address key pathophysiological pathways. GENFIT also targets other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorders (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). Its R&D portfolio, covering several stages of development, ensures a constant news flow. GENFIT's expertise in developing high-potential molecules – from early to advanced pre-commercialization stages – culminated in 2024 with the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for second-line treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Iqirvo® is now marketed in several countries.4 Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® for the detection of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). GENFIT, a BCorp™ certified company since 2025, is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Euronext: GNFT) and joined the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices on September 18, 2026. In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the sales trajectory and future commercial performance of Iqirvo® in PBC, elafibranor’s ability to be successfully developed and subsequently approved in PSC, and the size of the market opportunity that PSC may represent; the possibility of receiving future milestone payments and royalties under its license agreement with Ipsen; relating to the future development of its NIS™ technologies in MASH diagnosis and the size of the market opportunity that MASH may represent, including the development and regulatory approval of new MASH therapies and their commercial adoption and rollout; the adoption of NASHnext® as a diagnostic test to identify patients with at-risk MASH and the size of this patient population; reimbursement of the test by private payors; the Company's ability to establish partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies commercializing such therapies; its ability to develop an IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) version of a diagnostic test based on these technologies; and the possibility of receiving future revenues under its license agreement with Labcorp; relating to the future development of the GNS561/trametinib combination and the anticipated timelines for obtaining additional Phase 1b results, initiating Phase 2 of the ongoing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in CCA, and obtaining the results thereof, as well as the potential of GNS561 in combination with other treatments and/or in other cancer indications; relating to the future development of NTZ/G1090N in ACLF, including the significance and implications of NTZ's FDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial under the NTZ/G1090N program, and the anticipated timelines for obtaining its results; relating to the future development of nangibotide, including the potential relevance on future clinical investigations of efficacy signals and safety data observed in prior clinical studies conducted in other indications, as well as the Company's ability to initiate a Phase 2 program with this drug candidate in this indication and the anticipated timelines for such initiation and the availability of results; relating to the objectives of its portfolio management strategy; and, more generally, forward-looking statements regarding its financial position, the expected progress of its research and development programs, and their potential therapeutic benefits in the indications for which they are intended. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect", “target”, “may”, “will”, "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to non-clinical and pre-clinical programs, reproducibility of preclinical results, the translation of animal model data to human biology, in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed on April 3, 2026 (no. 26-0221) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website (www.genfit.fr) and the AMF's website (www.amf.org), and those discussed in reports filed with the AMF or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

GENFIT | Investors

Jean-Christophe Marcoux – Chief Corporate Affairs Officer | Tel : + 33 3 20 16 40 00 | jean-christophe.marcoux@genfit.com

Kevin Gardner – Life Science Advisors | kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

GENFIT | Media

Bruno ARABIAN – Agence Maarc | Tel : 06 87 88 47 26 | bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Stephanie BOYER | Tel : + 33 3 20 16 40 00 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com





1 Iqirvo® is a registered trademark of GENFIT SA

2 https://www.ipsen.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/Ipsen-PR_HY-2026_30072026.pdf

3 Regulatory authorization through the applicable local approval process is required for IVD products and has not yet been obtained.

4 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized, notably in the U.S and Europe, by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®

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