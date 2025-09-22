GENFIT Announces Discontinuation of its VS-01 Program in ACLF: VS-01 Development Refocused on UCD

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), September 19, 2025 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announced its decision to discontinue its VS-01 program in ACLF (Acute-on-Chronic Liver Failure), and reprioritize the development of VS-01 on UCD (Urea Cycle Disorder).

GENFIT’s decision follows the occurrence of a peritonitis case reported as Serious Adverse Event (SAE) in the UNVEIL-IT® clinical trial evaluating VS-01 in patients with ACLF grades 1, 2 or 3a and ascites and subsequent review and feedback from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (iDMC). The committee concluded that the trial could continue but required additional data and monitoring. Despite the possibility to move ahead with the study, GENFIT decided – after considering the target population’s clinical profile as well as the implications of this type of safety signal for the benefit/risk ratio of VS-01 in this indication – to discontinue both UNVEIL-IT® and the proof-of-concept study evaluating VS-01 in patients with Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) grades 2 to 4 in the presence of Acute Decompensation (AD) or ACLF grade 1 and ascites. GENFIT would like to thank patients, families, as well as investigators and their teams involved in these two trials.

GENFIT will continue the preclinical evaluation of VS-01 in UCD, a genetically driven disorder characterized by acute hyperammonemic crisis (HAC). The condition, patients and drug administration set-up will be very different from what they were in ACLF. There is a significant unmet medical need in this indication, and based on ammonia clearance data, we believe VS-01 has the potential to be a useful therapeutic option for children affected by this disease.

GENFIT remains fully committed to ACLF and associated conditions such as Acute Decompensation (AD) or Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE). ACLF is characterized by a critical unmet medical need, with no approved treatment options for patients facing poor prognosis and life-threatening risks. Since we embarked in this therapeutic area, we have engaged in multiple KOL interactions and observed growing interest in this indication, together with clear support for our clinical strategy. This feedback reinforces our confidence in our plan and validates our positioning. In this context, we ambition to accelerate the development of the four other assets currently under development in ACLF, which are all based on different mechanisms of action and use different routes of administration. We hope to deliver positive results, as we move forward, starting with safety data and early markers of efficacy on healthy volunteers with G1090N, expected at the end of this year. Other programs in the ACLF pipeline are SRT-015, CLM-022 and VS-02-HE.

By year-end, we also aim to share Phase 1b data in another life-threatening indication, cholangiocarcinoma (CCA). CCA is a rare type of biliary tract cancer with high mortality and limited treatment options, and GNS561 is a novel autophagy/PPT1 inhibitor currently evaluated in combination with a MEK inhibitor in CCA with KRAS mutation.

Following the discontinuation of our VS-01 program in ACLF, we anticipate a substantial reduction in our operating expenses. This will provide strategic flexibility, either as an opportunity to extend projected cash runway by at least a year versus previous guidance, i.e. beyond 20281, or as a means to explore new mechanistic approaches through business development initiatives aiming to tackle the multiple dimensions of the urgent gaps in ACLF care.

