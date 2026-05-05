GeneTex Formalizes Collaboration with the Human Protein Atlas

GeneTex, a multinational recombinant antibody manufacturer, is excited to announce the formalization of a collaborative relationship with the renowned Human Protein Atlas (HPA), a peerless, open-access multi-laboratory organization whose primary goal is to establish a comprehensive map of the human proteome using an integrated omics approach involving antibody-based proteomics and transcriptomics.

The HPA's importance to the biomedical and industrial scientific communities cannot be overstated, evidenced by the more than 500,000 monthly website visits. Their biological database is one of the world's largest, and their most recent yearly data release (version 25) includes antibody data for proteins from more than 17,400 genes (~88% of human protein-coding genes) on human normal and cancer samples. The HPA team, led by Dr. Cecilia Lindskog at HPA's Uppsala University site, is focused on the remainder of the human proteome lacking sufficient characterization.

GeneTex has produced an extensive catalog of primary antibodies targeting proteins relevant to all areas of biomedical research. In 2019, the company established a high-throughput recombinant monoclonal antibody platform. This change in GeneTex's manufacturing workflow was accompanied by the introduction of enhanced antibody assessment protocols based on the "Five Pillar" paradigm outlined by Uhlén et al. (2016), which emphasizes a knockdown/knockout (KO/KD) approach in conjunction with four other well-described validation strategies. This has facilitated the company's drive to develop antibodies against particularly difficult targets, including human G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs).

The new agreement builds on previous HPA and GeneTex interactions and entails validation of antibodies submitted by GeneTex on a yearly basis. The assessment process will follow the existing Human Protein QA, QC, LIMS system, communication system, and standard workflow consistent with HPA's antibody evaluation framework. Antibody analysis will occur in multiple phases and results will be made publicly available on the HPA web portal.

Both GeneTex and the HPA see this agreement as an opportunity to further their complementary goals. The HPA team hopes to identify worthy antibodies that accelerate their primary objective of complete antibody-based characterization of the human genome. "We still lack spatial data in human tissues for a large number of proteins due to unsuccessful results with previously tested antibodies. Many of these proteins are particularly challenging targets, but belong to important pathways where detailed characterization data would move the scientific field forward. We are therefore very excited about the opportunity to test antibodies generated by GeneTex for potential addition to our database," noted Dr. Lindskog. For GeneTex, reagent inclusion in HPA's internationally recognized database would further elevate awareness of GeneTex's robust catalog and contribute to biomedical research progress. As Allen Lee, GeneTex president states, "The Human Protein Atlas is an invaluable open-access database that our internal scientists consult on a daily basis. We look forward to contributing to this indispensable resource."

About GeneTex:

GeneTex is an antibody company that was founded by an internationally renowned group of scientists in 1997. They strive to produce the highest quality antibodies and reagents. Their primary antibodies and secondary antibodies are created through a process involving extensive research, development and validation.

About Human Protein Atlas:

The Human Protein Atlas aims to map all human proteins in tissues, organs, cells and organelles combining different omics technologies, and provide a comprehensive knowledge resource for human proteins. The gene-centric database contains >10 million high-resolution images stained with antibody-based proteomics, and is consulted by both academic scientists and industry to gain functional understanding of proteins in health and disease.

Contact person:

Joel Yguerabide

info@genetex.com

(949)553-1900

SOURCE: GeneTex, Inc.

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