Genesys Spine Announces Launch of the SIros-X™ System for Sacroiliac Joint Fusion and Pelvic Fixation of Pedicle Screw Constructs

Inaugural case performed by spine surgeon Dr. Scott L. Parker highlights the system's strength, versatility, and precision for supporting multi-level spinal constructs.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Spine today announced the successful completion of the first surgical procedure utilizing the SIros-X System, a next-generation solution designed to deliver precision, adaptability, and control for complex sacroiliac joint fusion and pelvic fixation. The inaugural case was performed by Scott L. Parker, M.D., at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Nashville, TN, marking an important milestone as the system begins clinical use.

The SIros-X System is designed for surgeons treating acute and chronic instabilities and deformities of the thoracic, lumbar, and sacral spine. When multiple SIros-X screws traverse the sacroiliac joint, the system is intended to facilitate sacroiliac joint fusion. Screws with tulips are also designed to provide pelvic fixation when used with multi-level pedicle screw constructs that terminate in the lumbosacral spine. The implants may be placed using S1 alar iliac, S2AI, or iliac bolt trajectories to support stable multi-level constructs.

"I'm excited to have performed the first procedure utilizing the SIros-X System," said Dr. Parker. "This system provides the strength, adaptability, and workflow efficiency needed for today's complex spinal and sacroiliac procedures. I believe it will be a valuable addition to the surgical toolbox and help achieve reliable fixation in complex cases."

The SIros-X System features enhanced tulip angulation and increased mechanical strength to improve surgical ease of use and long-term construct stability. The implants incorporate a uniquely textured surface engineered to promote osteoconduction and new bone formation, while fenestrated screws and dual cortical/cancellous threads enhance fixation and bone integration.

The system is compatible with the TiLock2 Spinal System's 5.5mm titanium alloy rods and offers open, closed, and headless implant configurations. Cannulated screw designs support K-wire placement for minimally invasive techniques. The SIros-X System is compatible with the Medtronic StealthStation S8™ Navigation System for advanced intraoperative guidance.

For more information about SIros-X and Genesys Spine's full portfolio of sacroiliac, thoracolumbar, and cervical solutions, visit www.genesysspine.com or contact info@genesysspine.com.

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SOURCE Genesys Spine