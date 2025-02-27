SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Genesee Scientific Engages Channel Partnership Services to Further Enhance ProSci’s Global Commercial Strategy

February 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

The partnership will help to solidify ProSci’s position as a leading provider in the research antibody market.

EL CAJON, CA, Feb. 27, 2025 - Genesee Scientific ("Genesee"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of products to the global life science market, has engaged Channel Partnership Services (“CPS”), a life science tools consulting firm, to accelerate the commercial strategy of ProSci, a Genesee company specializing in high-quality research antibodies.

“For more than 20 years, ProSci has been a trusted partner to the scientific community, providing the highest quality monoclonal, polyclonal and recombinant antibody products and services, along with custom antibody services,” said Dan Monahan, CEO of Genesee Scientific. “Channel Partnership Services’ expertise will help to refine ProSci’s direct go-to-market strategy, expand our private label partnerships with leading antibody suppliers, and further enhance our custom services business to maximize the full potential of the ProSci brand.”

 “We are excited to collaborate with Genesee and ProSci to unlock new commercial opportunities and expand its reach in the research antibody market,” said Ian Ley, Co-Founder of Channel Partnership Services and former Global Vice President of Portfolio Management at Fisher Scientific. “With our deep expertise in the life science tools market and laboratory distribution space, we see tremendous opportunity to accelerate ProSci’s growth and enhance its position as a go-to provider for researchers and antibody suppliers worldwide.”

About Genesee Scientific Corporation

Genesee Scientific Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of products to the global life science research markets. With thousands of products available, its markets include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, colleges, universities, and secondary education institutions, medical research institutions, hospitals and reference labs and quality control, process control and research and development laboratories.

About Channel Partnership Services LLC

CPS leadership have vast experience in the laboratory distribution space and the life science tools markets, they are seasoned executives with over 75 years’ experience in the industry with companies such as Thermo Fisher, Danaher life sciences and DWK life sciences. They provide commercial strategies and technical assessments to a wide variety of clients including direct to market companies, distributors and investors.

Media Contact

Emily Oakes

484-467-8517

California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing two hands reaching for each other
Job Trends
Getting Jobs Outside of Major Biopharma Hubs Proves Tough, BioSpace Finds
February 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of employee being let go, falling out of chair
Layoffs
Encoded Cuts 29% of Workforce to Extend Cash Runway, Advance Pipeline
February 13, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
ImmunityBio Continues Trimming Workforce While Working to Advance Anktiva
January 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of a group of businessmen white-collar workers dismissed
Layoffs
Atara to Cut Half Its Workforce Following FDA-Related Setbacks
January 28, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel