Genesee Scientific Engages Channel Partnership Services to Further Enhance ProSci’s Global Commercial Strategy

The partnership will help to solidify ProSci’s position as a leading provider in the research antibody market.

EL CAJON, CA, Feb. 27, 2025 - Genesee Scientific ("Genesee"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of products to the global life science market, has engaged Channel Partnership Services (“CPS”), a life science tools consulting firm, to accelerate the commercial strategy of ProSci, a Genesee company specializing in high-quality research antibodies.

“For more than 20 years, ProSci has been a trusted partner to the scientific community, providing the highest quality monoclonal, polyclonal and recombinant antibody products and services, along with custom antibody services,” said Dan Monahan, CEO of Genesee Scientific. “Channel Partnership Services’ expertise will help to refine ProSci’s direct go-to-market strategy, expand our private label partnerships with leading antibody suppliers, and further enhance our custom services business to maximize the full potential of the ProSci brand.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Genesee and ProSci to unlock new commercial opportunities and expand its reach in the research antibody market,” said Ian Ley, Co-Founder of Channel Partnership Services and former Global Vice President of Portfolio Management at Fisher Scientific. “With our deep expertise in the life science tools market and laboratory distribution space, we see tremendous opportunity to accelerate ProSci’s growth and enhance its position as a go-to provider for researchers and antibody suppliers worldwide.”

About Genesee Scientific Corporation

Genesee Scientific Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of products to the global life science research markets. With thousands of products available, its markets include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, colleges, universities, and secondary education institutions, medical research institutions, hospitals and reference labs and quality control, process control and research and development laboratories.