Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 135.36 Bn by 2034

The generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is calculated at USD 81.22 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 135.36 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% from 2025 to 2034.

Rising number of patent expirations, supportive regulatory environment, burgeoning demand for affordable drugs and increasing number of contract manufacturers are driving the growth of the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market.

Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Highlights:

🔹North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

🔹The branded generics segment has contributed more than 63% of revenue share in 2024.

🔹The unbranded generics segment is significantly growing during the forecast period.

🔹The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) product segment has held a major revenue share of 58% in 2024.

🔹The oral segment has captured the largest revenue share of 62% in 2024.

🔹The parenteral segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

🔹The oncology segment has generated the biggest revenue share of 23% in 2024.

🔹The immunology segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing refers to the process of utilizing outsourcing services for the production of generic drugs through a third party and this process is also known as pharmaceutical contract manufacturing (PCM). Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) offer specialized services for the manufacturing of drugs and also assist in outsourcing production and other drug development processes for biopharmaceutical companies with insufficient capabilities or facilities.

Utilization of outsourcing services is widely done by various pharmaceutical and generic drug manufacturing companies ultimately leading to reduced costs and streamlined manufacturing processes allowing the customers to focus on core competencies. Moreover, the increasing demand for generics, rising patient awareness, growing number of contract manufacturing facilities compliant with cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) and industrial experts providing insights while mitigating risks, surging investments in R&D of generics, support from government authorities and increased distribution of generic through various healthcare facilities, drug stores and online retailers is driving the market growth of this segment.

Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market

Integration of artificial intelligence in generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing can help in streamlining production and drug approval processes with enhanced accuracy thereby reducing time to market reach with low production costs.

AI models can be applied for various processes such as assisting in designing and scaling-up processes, for trend monitoring of manufacturing operations and in monitoring of equipments and detection of anomalies thereby reducing downtime with timely interventions for maintenance activities. Furthermore, AI can assist in manufacturing generic pharmaceuticals while adhering to the stringent regulatory guidelines and quality standards.

How big is the Generic Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market?

Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Trends:

Increased Focus on Developing API Production Facilities:

Several countries across the globe, dominant market players as well as emerging manufacturers are focusing on developing API facilities for generic pharmaceuticals manufacturing for reducing the dependence on foreign manufacturers leading to reduced times and cost-effective manufacturing of generics.

Furthermore, supportive government strategies and increased funding from various investors for developing contract manufacturing API production facilities in order to streamline manufacturing and supply chain distribution processes with the country and across the globe is expected to drive the market growth.

Rise in Expiration of Exclusivity Period:

Expiration of patented drugs paves the way for generic drug manufacturers to enter the market leading to production of low cost versions of the original drug. As the patent holder loses the exclusivity rights, the market competition significantly rises as the drug can be manufactured by several companies after seeking necessary regulatory approvals. This ultimately fuels the management of budgets for healthcare systems, increases the affordability and accessibility of treatment options for patients and helps in setting up of various generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing facilities for companies seeking outsourcing services. As of January 2025, the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has approved 1,153 authorized generic drugs.

Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Historic Period 2023 to 2023 Market Size by 2034 USD 135.36 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 76.73 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 81.22 Billion CAGR from 2024 to 2034 5.84 Percent Leading Region Asia Pacific Segments Covered Drug, Product, Route of Administration, Application, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa