Genentech and Roche Present New Data in Alzheimer’s Disease From Across Its Integrated Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics Portfolio at AAIC

Five oral presentations in a Featured Research Session will highlight trontinemab, including new long-term data from Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle AD study and design of Phase III PrevenTRON study in preclinical Alzheimer’s

New data on Roche’s CE mark Elecsys pTau217 blood test will be presented on its use for Alzheimer's diagnosis in both primary and secondary care

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RHHBY--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that it will present new data from its Alzheimer’s disease portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference® 2026 (AAIC®) in London on July 12-15. These data demonstrate how Genentech and Roche are advancing the development of next-generation medicines and diagnostic tests, driven by a mission to slow, stop or even prevent the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. In total, there are 18 oral and poster presentations. Highlights include five oral presentations as part of a trontinemab Featured Research Session, an oral Perspectives Session on neuroimmune targets such as NLRP3 for neurodegenerative diseases, and presentations on the use of Roche's Elecsys® pTau217 and pTau181 blood tests to support Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis.

“We aim to bring together advanced diagnostics and transformative medicines, with the goal of benefitting many Alzheimer's patients through earlier detection and intervention,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “Our presentations at AAIC will feature data from our expanding Alzheimer’s disease portfolio, including investigational trontinemab, neuroinflammatory approaches and blood-based diagnostics.”

“With the approval of Elecsys pTau217, our third Alzheimer’s blood test, across both primary and secondary care, we are making timely and definitive diagnosis more accessible than ever before,” said Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics. “For too long, this has been out of reach for the vast majority of patients. As a result, millions have been left without the answers, care and support they need. That is now changing, as blood-based testing transforms the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease.”

Pharmaceuticals

Trontinemab Featured Research Session

A 90-minute Featured Research Session will showcase five oral presentations focused on the latest progress in the development of trontinemab, an investigational BrainshuttleTM bispecific 2+1 amyloid-beta targeting monoclonal antibody. Presenters will share new long-term safety, amyloid removal and biomarker data from the Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle AD open-label extension study. Modeling from this study has informed the dosing regimen for the ongoing Phase III TRONTIER 1 and 2 studies in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease.

For the first time, Genentech and Roche will also share the design of PrevenTRON, a Phase III study investigating trontinemab in preclinical Alzheimer’s disease. PrevenTRON is planning to recruit cognitively unimpaired individuals at high risk of progression to symptomatic Alzheimer’s, and investigators are using Roche’s Elecsys pTau217 blood test to help identify potential study participants.

NLRP3 Inhibition Invited Perspectives Session

In addition to targeting amyloid with trontinemab, Genentech and Roche are exploring multiple other investigational therapeutic approaches to tackle the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases. AAIC has invited Roche to present a Perspectives Session on NLRP3 inflammasome in Alzheimer’s disease. Emerging preclinical and clinical data on the immunomodulatory effects of NLRP3 inhibition in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease will also be presented.

Diagnostics

Roche’s Elecsys pTau217 blood test recently received CE mark certification as both a rule-in and rule-out test of amyloid pathology to aid in Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, and data will be presented evaluating the test’s performance in primary and secondary care settings. In addition, new data will be presented for the approved Elecsys pTau181 blood test for ruling out Alzheimer’s disease, which explores sample stability under different storage conditions and tests performance across large, diverse, cognitively impaired patient populations to support implementation of the test in routine clinical practice.

Roche is sponsoring a symposium “Closing the Diagnostic Gap: Utilizing pTau217 for Scalable Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis” on Sunday, July 12 at 12:30-13:45 BST at the Crowne Plaza London Docklands Hotel. The symposium will discuss the evolving role of blood-based biomarkers in the early detection and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, including the potential of scalable blood testing approaches designed to help reduce diagnostic barriers, enable earlier identification of individuals at risk, and support broader access to disease-modifying therapies in clinical practice.

Overview of key presentations featuring Genentech and Roche pharmaceuticals and diagnostics:

Asset Title Abstract /

Presentation Details Trontinemab Long-Term Safety and Amyloid Removal with Trontinemab: Interim Data from the Open-Label Extension of the Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle™ AD Study Oral Presentations (3-21-FRS-B) Tuesday, July 14 14:00–15:30 BST Room S8 Interim Long-Term Biomarker Results from the Trontinemab Open-Label Extension of the Phase Ib/IIa Brainshuttle™ AD Study Simulation of Amyloid Clearance in Phase III Studies with Trontinemab in Early Symptomatic Alzheimer’s Disease Evidence Supporting Preclinical AD as an Optimal Stage for Intervention with Trontinemab PrevenTRON: Rationale and Design of a Phase III Trial of Trontinemab in Cognitively Unimpaired Individuals with Biomarkers of Alzheimer’s Disease at High Risk of Clinical Decline NLRP3 The Role of NLRP3 in Alzheimer's Disease: Reverse Translational Data from GRADUATE Phase III Trials Oral Invited Talk (3-25-PER-C) Tuesday, July 14 14:00-15:30 BST Room N11A Investigating the Role of the NLRP3 Inflammasome in the Pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s Disease Poster Presentation (#0274) Tuesday, July 14 7:30–16:15 BST Exhibit Hall Clinical Insights External Controls vs. Observed Placebo: How Close Can We Get? GRADUATE I and II Results Oral Presentation (2-15-FRS-A) Monday, July 13 9:00–10:30 BST Room N10 Tau Pathology Interferes with Amyloid Removal by Gantenerumab Oral Presentation (4-29-FRS-A) Wednesday, July 15 14:00-15:30 BST Room Victoria 5/6 Patients Living with Alzheimer’s and their Caregivers Burden and Support Needs of Informal Caregivers of People Living with Alzheimer’s Disease in Three Countries Poster Presentation (#0974) Tuesday, July 14 7:30–16:15 BST Exhibit Hall Mental Health Conditions in Spouses of People Living with Alzheimer's Disease: A Longitudinal U.S. Claims Data Analysis Poster Presentation (#0988) Wednesday, July 15 7:30–16:15 BST Exhibit Hall Clinical Trial Excellence Expanding Clinical Trial Access to Underrepresented Populations in the U.S.: Findings from the Alzheimer’s Disease Pre-Screener Study Poster Presentation (#0174) Sunday, July 12 7:30–16:15 BST Exhibit Hall A Low-Burden Cognitive Prescreening Protocol for Enhanced Diversity and Recruitment in Roche’s Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trials Poster Presentation (#0038) Wednesday, July 15 7:30–16:15 BST Exhibit Hall Diagnostics Rule-Out Performance of a Plasma pTau181 Immunoassay at Established Cutoffs in Subgroups Across a Large, Diverse, Cognitively Impaired Population Oral Presentation (4-29-FRS-A) Wednesday, July 15 14:00–15:30 BST Room Victoria 5/6 Evaluating a Future In Vitro Diagnostic pTau217 Plasma Assay for the Detection of Amyloid Pathology in Primary and Secondary Care Settings Poster Presentation (#1076) Sunday, July 12 7:30–16:15 BST Exhibit Hall Elecsys pTau181 Plasma Immunoassay Performance Against Centiloid-Based Amyloid Classification Across Clinical Stages Poster Presentation (#1071) Sunday, July 12 7:30–16:15 BST Exhibit Hall Elecsys Cerebrospinal Fluid Biomarker Ratio Concordance with Amyloid-Positron Emission Tomography in a Chinese Population Poster Presentation (#1070) Sunday, July 12 7:30–16:15 BST Exhibit Hall Sample Stability for a New pTau181 Plasma Immunoassay: Implications for Rule-Out Testing for Alzheimer’s Disease in Routine Clinical Practice Poster Presentation (#0476) Wednesday, July 15 7:30–16:15 BST Exhibit Hall

About Genentech and Roche in Alzheimer’s

With more than two decades of scientific research in Alzheimer’s disease, Genentech and Roche are working towards a day when we can detect, diagnose, monitor and treat the condition earlier, so we can slow, stop or even prevent its progression.

Today, Genentech and Roche’s Alzheimer’s disease portfolio spans several investigational medicines for different targets, types and stages of the disease, including trontinemab, nivegacetor and RG6627. On the diagnostics side, it covers approved and investigational digital and blood-based tests and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assays, including Elecsys pTau181, pTau217 and ApoE4.

Addressing the global burden of Alzheimer’s disease requires more than innovative tests and treatments. This is why we partner with clinicians, scientists, patient advocates, policymakers and health systems to help ensure that advances in Alzheimer’s disease research translate into benefits for millions of people worldwide.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

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