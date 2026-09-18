Genentech and Roche Announce Grand Opening of Boston R&D Innovation Center

Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston strengthens its research presence in Boston, reflecting a long-term commitment to one of the world’s leading life sciences hubs

Research focuses on cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases leveraging artificial intelligence and data science to advance drug discovery and development

Innovation Center is part of Roche and Genentech’s $50 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing and R&D, building on recent investments and manufacturing milestones in Holly Springs, North Carolina and Hillsboro, Oregon

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RHHBY--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), today celebrated the grand opening of the Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston. The center focuses on work in cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and expands Roche and Genentech’s U.S. research presence in one of the world’s leading life sciences communities.

Located at Harvard’s Enterprise Research Campus in Allston, the Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston brings together scientists from across discovery research, clinical development, artificial intelligence and data science disciplines, and creates an end-to-end research environment spanning early-stage discovery through late-stage clinical development. The center complements established R&D teams in South San Francisco and Basel while connecting Roche and Genentech scientists more closely with researchers, talent and institutions across the Boston scientific and biotech ecosystem.

CVRM diseases represent a significant and growing burden for patients and health systems worldwide. These conditions are closely interconnected but traditionally studied and treated separately. By bringing work across these disease areas together, Roche and Genentech aim to better understand their shared biology and pursue more integrated approaches to treatment. This includes advancing therapeutic approaches across obesity and type 2 diabetes, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), hypertension and cardiovascular disease, with the goal of addressing underlying disease biology and delivering more holistic, long-term and personalized care.

AI, machine learning and data science will be an integral part of the research center, with teams from Roche Product Development and Genentech Research and Early Development (gRED) working as part of an end-to-end R&D environment spanning discovery research through late-stage clinical development.

Roche and Genentech have signed a 10-year lease for the 95,000 square foot center, which will have capacity for up to 500 people across research, clinical development, data science and other areas.

The Innovation Center is part of Roche and Genentech’s investment commitment in U.S. manufacturing and R&D and builds on recent investments and manufacturing milestones in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Hillsboro, Oregon. Together, these investments expand an end-to-end U.S. footprint spanning research, development and manufacturing and reflect the companies’ long-term commitment to American scientific innovation. Roche and Genentech have approximately 25,000 employees in the United States, with 15 R&D centers and 13 manufacturing sites.

Dr. Thomas Schinecker, Roche CEO:

“Scientific innovation has always been the foundation of Roche and Genentech’s success, and the United States remains one of our most important innovation hubs. This investment in Boston is an important part of our commitment to expand our U.S. manufacturing and R&D footprint. By investing in scientific talent, new capabilities and infrastructure, we are strengthening our ability to discover and develop the next generation of medicines for patients.”

Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee:

“Fifty years ago, Genentech was founded on the belief that bold science could change patients’ lives, and that belief still drives us. The Roche Genentech Innovation Center Boston places our scientists at the heart of one of the world’s most dynamic research communities, pairing deep expertise in disease biology with the power of AI and data science to accelerate discovery. We are excited to begin this next chapter in Boston, and to turn the breakthroughs made here into medicines for the patients counting on us.”

Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts:

“Massachusetts leads the world in life sciences because we bring together the best researchers, workers, universities and companies to solve big challenges and improve people’s lives,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Roche and Genentech’s decision to expand their presence here is another powerful vote of confidence in Massachusetts and in the people who make our state a global center for discovery and innovation. We’re proud to welcome this new Innovation Center and the groundbreaking research that will help shape the future of medicine.”

Michelle Wu, Mayor of Boston:

“Boston will continue to lead in life science and innovation because of the extraordinary companies that chose to bring their ideas, talent and investment to our City. We are thrilled to welcome Roche and Genentech’s new Innovation Center to Allston, which will create hundreds of jobs, drive new investment and further strengthen Boston’s life sciences ecosystem. We look forward to working together to move innovation forward and help shape the next generation of scientific innovation.”

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

Genentech Media Relations: (650) 467-6800



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