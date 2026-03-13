Genenta, Evolving into Saentra Forge, Announces CEO’s Appointment by the Italian Government to the Board of Guarantors of the Italian Academy at Columbia University

MILAN, March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science S.p.A. (Nasdaq: GNTA) transforming to Saentra Forge (Nasdaq: SAEN)1, a strategic industrial consolidator focused on biotech, defense, aerospace, and Italian national-security-related technologies, today announced that Pierluigi Paracchi, CEO of the Company, has been appointed as a member of the Board of Guarantors of the Italian Academy for Advanced Studies in America, the prestigious center for advanced scholarship hosted at Columbia University in New York, dedicated to promoting Italian culture, research, and intellectual exchange between Italy and the United States.

The appointment was conferred by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and transmitted by the Ambassador of Italy to the United States, Marco Peronaci. The Board of Guarantors is composed of twelve members: six appointed by the Italian Government and six by Columbia University.

The Board of Guarantors plays an important role in supporting the activities of the Academy and its Director, helping preserve the institution's high standards of academic and cultural excellence and strengthening its ties with Italian institutions. Founded in 1991 with the support of the Italian Republic, the Italian Academy for Advanced Studies in America is an interdisciplinary research center at Columbia University dedicated to fostering dialogue and collaboration between scholars, artists, and intellectuals from Italy and around the world. Through fellowships, research programs, conferences, and public events, the Academy promotes the study and dissemination of Italian culture and thought while encouraging transatlantic intellectual exchange.

"I am deeply honored by this appointment to the Board of Guarantors of the Italian Academy at Columbia University, an institution that plays a vital role in strengthening intellectual and cultural ties between Italy and the United States," said Pierluigi Paracchi. "As a CEO of the Company and Chairman of Fondazione Praexidia, I have been working to promote Italy's strategic technological sectors — from defense and aerospace to biotechnology. I believe that connecting science, industry, and international collaboration is critical to a country's long-term competitiveness, and that this perspective aligns closely with the Academy's mission and can contribute to deepening dialogue between the Italian scientific and cultural ecosystem and leading academic institutions in the United States."

For additional information on the governance of the Italian Academy, please visit: https://italianacademy.columbia.edu/content/governance-academy

About: Genenta Science (Nasdaq: GNTA), which will be renamed as Saentra Forge (Nasdaq: SAEN, pending effectiveness), will be a next-generation strategic consolidator focused on privately held specialized companies operating in Italian national security regulated sectors, with activities spanning cybersecurity, defense, aerospace, and biotechnology/biosecurity.

1 The new corporate name and the new Nasdaq ticker symbol will become effective upon official Notary filing in Italy, presuming approval by its shareholders at a Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for March 25-26, 2026.